Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.