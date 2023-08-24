Separate boil water orders were issued in locations in the North Country.
In the Village of Champlain, 11222 to 11238 State Route 9 and 9 to 33 Willow St. are under the order.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
In the City of Plattsburgh, there has been an interruption of water service for Johnson Avenue.
As a result of this interruption in service, a boil water order has been issued for 29 to 97 Johnson Ave.
This boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.