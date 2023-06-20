A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 4:33 pm
PLATTSBURGH — A boil water order has been issued for 5 through 39 Bridge St. and 86 and 92 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh.
The order will remain in effect until further notice.
