PLATTSBURGH — A Boil Water Order has been issued in the City of Plattsburgh for 93 Margaret St., and 11, 19 to 42, 44, 50 to 51, 53, 61 to 63, 65 to 68, and 70 Clinton St.
The order will remain in effect until further notice.
Sunshine early then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 1:44 am
...Patchy Dense Fog Expected Through This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed across much of the region, with visibilities dropping to a quarter of a mile in some spots. This fog is expected to burn off around 8 AM EDT this morning. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution, especially during the morning commute. Slow down, maintain a safe distance between other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is until midnight EDT Friday Night. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for particulate matter. The air quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535- 1345
