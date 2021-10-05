ALBANY — The state's ethics enforcer has now opted to enlist an outside law firm to investigate its own approval for a controversial book contract that netted former Gov. Andrew Cuomo $5.1 million.
The move by the state Joint Committee on Public Ethics opens a new chapter into what has been an embarrassing saga following revelations that Cuomo, after getting approval from the agency staff for a memoir about his pandemic leadership, enlisted state aides to help him with the project.
‘AMERICAN CRISIS’
Cuomo has insisted the public employees who last year helped him edit the book — "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" — all did so voluntarily.
The permission Cuomo received from the JCOPE staff included restrictions that he could not use his aides to hype the book.
Following the deal struck with Crown Publishing Group, Cuomo was criticized by state Attorney General James for undercounting COVID-19 fatalities at nursing homes. Revised data shows that there were more than 9,000 deaths of nursing home patients not included in the tally released by the state Health Department when that agency was under Cuomo's control.
CUOMO PROFITS
Cuomo had also deflected questions about the specifics of the profits he gained from the book, until his tax returns showed in April how much he was paid by the publisher.
Cuomo, 63, then said he was setting up a $1 million trust fund for his three adult daughters and donating $500,000 to the United Way.
Meanwhile, Crown disclosed in March it ceased promoting the book because of inquiries into the accuracy of the Cuomo administration's count of nursing home fatalities.
The New York Post reported in April that the attorney general's office acknowledged it had received a request from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to "“investigate the alleged commission of any indictable offense or offenses” related to the book.
JCOPE CRITICISM
Walt McClure, a JCOPE spokesman, declined to comment Tuesday when asked by CNHI why it was necessary for the commission to authorize a new inquiry while the attorney general's office is proceeding with its own investigation.
JCOPE has been heavily criticized by government reform activists who say the commission, designed by Cuomo's administration, has been ineffective.
John Kaehny, the director of one of those groups, Reinvent Albany, said it was not readily apparent if JCOPE's decision Tuesday will result in greater transparency regarding the clearance it gave Cuomo for his book.
"It's a good thing they are hiring an outside law firm to get to the bottom of what happened, but it could also just be a way to kick the can down the road so they can say they can't discuss it because it is the topic of an ongoing investigation," Kaehny said.
ETHICS PROBES
Cuomo, who resigned in August amid a string of scandals involving sexual harassment in the workplace and the nursing home controversy, argued in April that JCOPE would be more effective if it had special prosecutors authorized to probe wrongdoing by state lawmakers.
"The fundamental problem with JCOPE is the Legislature is immune from JCOPE," Cuomo told reporters then.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee, as part of an impeachment inquiry, also hired outside counsel to delve into scandals centering on Cuomo. However, the committee has yet to produce a public report, and with Cuomo now out of office it remains unclear whether it ever will.
Cuomo aides argued the investigations have been whipped up by political opponents and maintained no state resources were used in the book's production.
FUTURE ETHICS BOARDS
Among those who assisted on the project was James Malatras, a former Cuomo aide who is now the chancellor of the 64-campus State University system.
State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, has proposed a measure aimed at strengthening ethics enforcement and ensuring public employees have stronger protections from harassment.
A second proposal, advanced by Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, would set up a new independent ethics panel, one that would require a constitutional amendment.
