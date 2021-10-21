PLATTSBURGH – When rock-blues guitar virtuoso Eric Gales last graced Plattsburgh, he was “Middle of the Road.”
His 2017 Provogue/Mascot release, featuring numerous guest artists including Gary Clark Jr. and Lauryn Hill, became his first album to climb on Billboard's Top Blues Album chart, cresting at No. 4.
RAW DAWG
“Raw Dawg” released the 2019 “The Bookends” on the same label and that charted at No. 1.
In May of that year, Gales won the Blues Music Award for “Blues Rock Artist of the Year.”
In May 2020, he won his second consecutive Blues Music Award as the “Blues Rock Artist of the Year.”
“Yeah, that was amazing,” Gales said.
“I am so honored to be the recipient. There was a lot of good company in the category. I'm just proud of emerging through and being the winner.”
Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz and the Strand Theatre present Gales in concert with his band – Nicholas Hayes (drums), Nil Jones (bass), Jonathan Lovett (keys/organ) and Ladonna Gales (his wife, background vocals/percussion) – 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Strand.
Opener is the award-winning Kevin Burt, 2018 International Blues Challenge winner – Solo/Duo Artist, Guitar and Harmonica Player of the Year.
"CROWN"
Gales breezes into town fresh from the Ocean State.
“I'm very busy,” he said.
“Very busy. All the way up to like right now. Trying to juggle five things at the same. It's been pretty good. You know, things been going good, new record, debut single is coming out Oct. 21.”
His 19th studio album, “Crown,” a joint project with Joe Bonamassa, drops in early 2022.
“It's time for me to get my crown,” Gales said.
“I'm still putting my best foot forward. It's a compilation of a lot of things. Now, it's my time. With Joe producing the record, we felt like that's what we needed to do. It came out very well.”
Gales recorded 16 tracks with top-notch session musicians in Nashville, Tenn.
“They all came like in a rush,” he said.
“Not rushed to do it. These ideas began to seep in at one time. I don't remember exactly which one was wrote first.”
Tracks include “Stand Up,” “Crown,” and “The Storm.”
“They all have a significant meaning to life,” he said.
“I'm sure that this record is going to make a stamp in some significant areas. It shows we put a lot of hard work into it.”
The album was his pandemic project.
“We got busy during COVID,” he said.
“We kind of pushed through. A lot of great material came out it.”
Not touring was weird for him.
“Ask anybody this question, I don't think they've got anything good to say about not being able to do what we love to do and this is all I know to do,” he said.
"We just honed in, just went in, and wrote this record and got it done.”
In conjunction with Friday's concert, PB & J is sponsoring a "Blues in the Schools" lecture and performance "The evolution of American Music from Blues Chants to Hip-Hop as well as a concert with the Peru Central School in the morning and Plattsburgh City School District in the afternoon.
PB & J will also be gifting a guitar to each music program with "Kids Rock The Nation."
Gales will celebrate his 47th birthday on Oct. 29 with a big show with guest artists in Greensboro, N.C.
Through December, his gigs remain stateside.
In 2019, he toured Spain.
“It was amazing,” Gales said.
“Everywhere we go is amazing. It's awesome. It's nothing bad to say about anywhere that we go. Overseas, in the states, we try to make the best of it that we can.”
