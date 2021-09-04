ELIZABETHTOWN — What is it?
This seemed to be the common question posed by passersby as they watched the construction of Randi Renate’s, “BLUE IS THE ATMOSPHERIC REFRACTION I SEE YOU THROUGH (BLUE),” behind the Adirondack History Center Museum.
Over the course of nine weeks the framework took shape as curved beams and a stairway to seemingly nowhere became encased within a spherical wooden exoskeleton. Some thought it might be a giant apple, while a pumpkin was another conjecture, while others thought aliens had landed.
UP AND OUT
Renate discussed her process for creating BLUE, saying “I initially conceived of the shape of the work when hiking in the High Peaks. I was thinking about stellar observatories, and dome shaped listening towers. To me the mountains were also like a structure you climb to bring yourself up and out into a different perspective. It was also the height of COVID lockdown, and I was reflecting and reading on distance, subjectivity and longing for connection.”
According to Renate, the color, Atmospheric Blue, was inspired by, “staring at the blue of the haze of the distant mountains. The paint is an all natural casein and lime and pigment paint; the first paint made by humans. It was also used in Neolithic cave paintings and as an exterior paint on old barns. Atmospheric Blue is a tricky one because it hovers over the objects and landscape in the distance and is metaphysically questioned to be real. Is it the atmosphere; the ozone.
“The paint was handmade in Essex by a local woman, Chrystal Kelly, who makes custom made milk paints. We took hours to concoct the right hue of blue out of natural pigments.”
Renate continued, “Also, when we look at our past memories, nostalgia is a fickle friend. Our present view points are always coloring moments remembered in a certain way. In the midst of a divisive political atmosphere, I also wanted an offering place, a meeting ground where people could congregate and have an open conversation.”
PROJECT FUNDING
Though it took nine weeks to make the sculpture from the initial layout and foundation, to the painting of it, the ceramic model was made in 2020 when the grant was initiated. A majority of the funding was through a 2021 New York State Council on the Arts Adirondack DEC Community Art’s grant which covered basic material costs.
Renate indicated, “The rest of the funding was by private smaller donations and much of my own money and over 1500 labor hours of my own time and artist friends. I began to work with Aurora (McCaffrey) at the museum to apply for the grant, as the museum would lend its lovely gardens as the site for the sculpture. It was the perfect blend of public space, as well as the Adirondack connection to the museum since its concept was conceived in the High Peaks, and its cedar curved shell was inspired by the construction of Adirondack guide boats and their wooden curved forms. I wanted the work to be constructed of local materials which were cedar from Vaughn’s custom sawing in Westport, and other materials from small hardware stores in Keene and Essex.”
FROM MANY HANDS
Going from initial plans and models to finishing the construction involves a full commitment and often presents unanticipated challenges. “Working on this scale requires many hands, a lot of patience, and a bit of luck and resilience and planning. Among the unanticipated difficulties were its size and a small team, and budget. In getting Lyme disease halfway through the build, I had to rally and work through my fatigue and muscle failure. This made the hot months of summer, as well as the rain slowing us down, sometimes frustrating. Many friends came to my aid, as well as my artist fiancé Raul de Lara, to help see the vision come to life as one cannot build a house by themself,” elucidated Renate.
A WOMAn’S VIEW
Looking to the future Renate will be back in her new sculpture studio in Bushwick and creating models and architectural works on paper for upcoming public artworks.
AHC Museum Director Aurora McCaffrey explained her rationale for assisting in the project. “I liked the idea of helping a young artist with her first major installation after college. I also thought the project complimented our gallery exhibition which is, “A Woman’s View ~ Recognizing Artists in the Adirondacks.”
McCaffrey added, “It benefits the museum by possibly attracting a new audience. The community is benefited by having a public sculpture to enjoy. They can experience a participatory piece of modern art that they might otherwise not have available to them.
“The sculpture invokes a feeling of peacefulness to me, especially in the evening when it is quiet. Dusk is my favorite time to view and interact with the sculpture. I also feel very proud of Randi Renate for completing such a complicated and time consuming work. I am very happy to have offered her a venue for her work.”
Renate has earned a BFA in Studio Art and a BA in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin in 2014, and more recently an MFA from the Sculpture Department at the Yale School of Art.
Plans are for BLUE to remain in place until October 2022.
