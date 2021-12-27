Bloomin’ 4 Good: Adirondack Regional Theatre selected to benefit

PLATTSBURGH — Brighten up someone's day with a bouquet of flowers that gives back to the local community.
Adirondack Regional Theatre has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the brand-new Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program for the month of January.
The Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular shopping routine.
Every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a non-profit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.
As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hannaford location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet.
ART was selected as the January beneficiary by local store leadership at the Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh.
ART will receive a $1 donation for every $12 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in January.
“Flowers can make someone's day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Tom Lavin, artistic director of ART.
“Now they can give back, too! We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this unique and impactful Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program.”
Adirondack Regional Theatre is a non-profit theater group based in Plattsburgh.
Founded in 2000, ART works to bring the performing arts to the North Country by giving local artists the opportunity to grow and develop their skills while giving the area high quality theatrical productions.
ART works with both child and adult actors through musicals, dramas, comedies, summer camps and murder mysteries.
Learn more about Adirondack Regional Theatre by visiting www.adktheatre.com.
