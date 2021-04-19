ELIZABETHTOWN – The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is holding a blood drive at Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Ticonderoga Campus, 101 Adirondack Drive, Ticonderoga, NY, on May 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling (518) 585-3761.
Blood donors are now registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them at their appointment.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures have been put into place. Donors undergo a COVID -19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed the appropriate 6 feet apart.
To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 lbs.
All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required.
Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks (56 days).
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
