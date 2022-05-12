PLATTSBURGH — 1UP Arcade & Pub is bringing the feel of the ‘80s and ‘90s back to Plattsburgh.
The bar, restaurant and arcade combination on 22 Brinkerhoff St., run by part-owners Chris and Jill James, offers decades-old, refurbished arcade cabinets available for customers to play for 25 cents while they’re waiting, eating or drinking.
Two of the TV’s in 1UP Arcade & Pub will be playing and rotating through popular cartoons from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000’s as well.
A PLACE FOR EVERYBODY
Chris and Jill said they want 1UP to appeal to all ages.
“It’s really a place for everybody,” Jill said.
Chris and his friend Brandon Chamberlain, who is a partner of 1UP Arcade & Pub, have been collecting the vintage arcade cabinets since 2005.
Some available games to play on the current arcade cabs include “Mortal Kombat,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Ms. Pac-Man,” “Heavy Barrel,” “NBA Jam” and “X-Men.”
“We’re going to swap them in and out. We have about 25 to 30 (arcade cabinets) more in storage, so we’re going to be diligent about swapping titles so there’s no fatigue playing the same game all the time,” he said.
“In COVID, one of the things we were able to do was acquire a few more machines to add to (the collection).”
COVID DELAY
On Friday, Chris and Jill were finally able to have the grand opening of their business.
1UP was originally set to open in 2020 but got delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We signed a lease in December 2019…then we got close (to opening) in February 2020,” Chris said.
“When they allowed restaurants to reopen, we did not fit the mold, because the arcade cabs were considered amusement. To open up, we would have had to pull all the cabs out.”
“It didn’t really make sense to open the kitchen up and have all these awesome arcade cabinets just sitting here and having people look at them from afar and not be able to play them — it would almost be mean in a way,” Jill said.
FINDING THE LOOK
In the two years since they were supposed to open, Chris and Jill focused their attention on improving and fine tuning many aspects of 1UP.
This included everything from what they wanted on their menu for food and drinks, to how they wanted to layout the cabinets and tables, to the amount of staff they’ll need, and to the artwork on display.
“We brought the space to life with Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” “Rampage” and “Pac-Man” over here,” Jill said while pointing to the artwork on the walls she and her family made.
“We brought our own personalities in (with) the comic books on the bar too. We did the bar tops ourselves with the epoxy — all the tables. So we just took the time out to do all those little special things.”
FOOD AND DRINK
For 1UP’s menu, Chris and Jill decided to offer fast-food options like pizza, chicken tenders, French fries, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.
They also have eight beers on tap to start out with but plan to offer more in the future.
“We went from eight taps to 16, so that was one of the things we expanded on,” Chris said.
“We’re not starting out with that many on draft, but we will expand when we get more feedback from the community as to what people want to have.”
MIGHT EXPAND SCHEDULE
1UP will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chris said they would like to possibly open up more days in the future.
“Mondays are kind of quiet so it’ll give us a chance to…get a feel for what others want. Then from there, Thursday would be the natural move to open,” he said.
“Hopefully we’re accepted well by the community.”
