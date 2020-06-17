LAKE PLACID — A rally against racial injustice is set for 5 p.m. Thursday.
The event, slated to start at Lake Placid’s Olympic Speedskating Oval, follows similar protests held around the world in wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests were held earlier this month in Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake, and two have been held in Keene.
‘AS A SMALL COMMUNITY’
The Lake Placid event’s organizers plan to meet at the Oval at 5 p.m. No speakers were lined up as of Tuesday. After 5 p.m., a march will be led up and down Main Street. A hydration station will be set up outside of Roomers Night Club for protesters who need a drink of water. Following the march, a moment of silence honoring those who have lost their lives because of police brutality or racial injustice will be held back at the Oval.
Sierra Brewster, a Lake Placid resident, organized this rally with a few of her friends. She said she felt it was important to plan this to show that racial injustice is an issue even in small towns, and that there are people here who want to take a stand for equality for all.
“Even though it’s a small town, black people still face racial injustices,” she said. “We wanted to stand up and say black lives matter to us, and it’s important for us to make a stand as a small community.”
VILLAGE OFFICIALS
Lake Placid Village Mayor Craig Randall mentioned during the village Board of Trustees’ meeting Monday that the village had received notification from organizers about the rally.
“We do not condone actions of brutality, especially from our police department,”Randall noted.
He said organizers didn’t ask permission to host the event but that they are practicing their civil rights and he didn’t expect the village to interfere in the proceedings. As of Tuesday, Brewster said she hadn’t yet heard back from village officials or the Lake Placid Police Department after contacting them about the event.
‘THEY CAN TAKE A STAND’
This event is meant to be family-friendly, according to Brewster.
“We’re hoping that people bring their families and let their children come,” she said. “The children are the future. They need to see that they’re powerful and unique and they can take a stand.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 200 people had indicated on social media that they would be interested in attending the rally.
