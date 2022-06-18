ALBANY — DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the open season for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, began June 15 and runs through Nov. 30.
The June 15 opener is now the standard opening date for these species, replacing the third Saturday in June. For most of the state, a catch-and-release season exists from Dec. 1 through June 14. Special fishing regulations exist for some waters as outlined in the current fishing regulations guide and should be closely reviewed before heading out to fish.
“Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass are New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish,” Seggos said. “I encourage all to head out and experience the tremendous bass fishing we have here in New York, and while you’re at it, take a youngster along with you to make some great memories.”
New York has a number of waters that consistently rank as some of the best bass angling destinations in the country. In 2021, New York boasted a remarkable six locations in Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 bass lakes in the Northeast. This included the St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands) (#1), Lake Erie (#3), Lake Champlain (#4), Cayuga Lake (#11), Oneida Lake (#18), and Chautauqua Lake (#25).
