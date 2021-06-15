PLATTSBURGH — News that the Empire State scrapped its remaining commercial business restrictions was expected, but welcomed by Cumberland 12 Cinemas Tuesday.
“It’s definitely big news,” Assistant Manager Leah Cathers told the Press-Republican. “We’re just hoping to get the normal atmosphere of the movie theater back.”
GOAL ACHIEVED
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced most COVID-related restrictions would be abolished when 70% of New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, the state was at 69.9%.
“We are moving forward to our reimagined, post-COVID future at an incredible pace. A year ago, it was unfathomable to think we’d be at this point today,” Cuomo said in a Monday statement.
“As we approach our goal of 70% of New Yorkers with at least one dose of their vaccine, we also reflect on all we’ve been through. New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with.
“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer.”
New York reached the governor’s goal Tuesday and several fireworks shows were scheduled across the state, including one in Lake Placid, to celebrate the occasion.
RESTRICTIONS AXED
With the milestone, the remaining state-mandated COVID restrictions were made optional across the following industries:
• Sports and Recreation
• Constructions
• Manufacturing
• Trade
• Child Care
• Camps
• Food Services
• Offices
• Real Estate
• Building
• Agriculture
• Fishing
• Forestry
• Amusement and Family Entertainment
• Personal Services
• Gyms
• Retail
• Malls
• Movie Theaters
Of restrictions axed were social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, health screening, cleaning and disinfection protocols, and contact information collection for contact tracing.
Healthcare settings, public transit, prisons and pre-K through 12 schools were still held to state restrictions.
WELCOMED MILESTONE
The North Country Chamber of Commerce embraced the Tuesday news.
“As we welcome this milestone, which is a testament to the commitment of our health system and all New Yorkers to embrace the vaccination process, we also pause to thank the thousands of small businesses across the North Country who are coming out the other end of this long period,” President and CEO Garry Douglas said in a Tuesday statement.
“We thank them for staying in business while working so hard under such difficult conditions, complying with state requirements even while losing money and sustaining and restoring jobs for their employees. We have proudly worked with hundreds of them over the past year to reopen and operate safely and to access support for their survival and recovery, and we are continuing to do so,” he continued.
“One of the most lasting impressions I have gained from our work these last fifteen months is how dedicated our small business owners are to their employees, customers and communities. With steadfastness and sacrifice on their part, and with the support of not only federal and state programs but of our area residents who stepped up and maximized their local spending when most needed, we now have hope of completing the recovery process. Onward and upward!”
GRADUAL LIFT
Cumberland 12 Cinemas planned to remove its social distancing and capacity restrictions, but the local theater, situated off of Route 9 nearby North Bowl Lanes in the Town of Plattsburgh, decided to keep others in place, including its enhanced cleaning protocols and assigned theater seating.
“We want everyone to feel safe coming back,” Cathers said, noting that the lobby area, a currently “controlled environment,” would go back to normal.
The assistant manager said Cumberland 12 would take the rest of the week to slowly lift its restrictions and hoped to add staff enough to return to its regular hours by midsummer.
“We’re getting there. We just need a few days to make sure everything is on solid ground.”
‘RETURN TO NORMALCY’
Terry Meron, owner and operator of the Comfort Inn & Suites, called the elimination of the remaining restrictions “fantastic.”
“I think it’s going to have a great impact, because people are going to read it as a return to normalcy.”
Meron oversees the hotel, as well as the various offshoot businesses there, like health club Eclipse Fitness, restaurants Perkins and Plattsburgh Brewing Company, and family entertainment center Champy’s Fun City.
While his hotel and restaurant businesses had made a comeback, reaching near 2019 levels, Meron said the health club was still suffering.
“That has been one of those businesses that we have seen a real reluctance (for people) to reengage.”
Without the state’s mandated restrictions, Meron said the gym’s hours would likely return to its regular 24 hours and bring back amenities like spray tanning, sauna, steam room, free weight equipment and group classes.
“We had increased labor over even normal operations over the supervisory part of compliance with masks and physical distancing and sanitation. It was a tough time, because we had increased labor and lower revenue. I think it’s a huge step forward. Very, very, very welcomed.”
The business owner awaited lessened restrictions at the northern border with Canada, adding, “The big thing that will improve the restaurant and retail business around here is when they open the border. We really miss our Canadian neighbors a great deal.”
