Community Bank makes donation to AEDC
SARANAC LAKE — Community Bank recently donated $20,000 to the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) to help provide economic opportunity in the greater North Country communities through support for new and existing small businesses.
AEDC provides business training, lending and technical assistance to underserved populations and new and existing small businesses across Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Oswego, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
“AEDC is extremely grateful for the generous support of Community Bank in furthering its capacity to serve small businesses across the greater North Country of New York State,” AEDC executive director Victoria Duley said.
“The business planning, microlending and training that our team provides to economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs is measurably expanded by Community Bank’s support.”
As the region’s Community Development Financial Institution, AEDC is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution, a Small Business Administration Microlender and a New York state Entrepreneurship Assistance Center. The organization provides no-cost, one-on-one business counseling, group training and financial empowerment training and a microlending program for socially and economically disadvantaged clients.
“We’re honored to help support AEDC to further their incredible work and activities for the small businesses of the greater North County,” Community Bank president and CEO Mark Tryniski said.
“Our partnership with AEDC is what makes us who we are—a bank that always puts the people, businesses and communities in which we work and live first, and we stand proudly by that commitment.”
UVMHN-ECH food pantry gets new name, donationCROWN POINT— The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH) today announced its food pantry has a new name and a big boost heading into the holiday season with a $7,500 donation from TrailNorth Federal Credit Union (TFCU).
Now operating as the Community Cupboard, the food pantry is free to any resident in Essex County, N.Y., and stocked with a variety of healthy options including frozen meats and vegetables as well as breakfast items, canned fruits, vegetables, pastas, soups, bread, cheese, butter and more.
Committed to the well-being of the community, TFCU’s chief member experience officer, Wendy Courtright, said “This $7,500 gift is one of many TFCU has given this season to support community food pantries in time for Thanksgiving.”
“Our credit union is proud to give back to impact the well-being of our neighbors.”
Bob Ortmyer, president of ECH, said “This donation will go far in helping to expand access to healthy food year round.”
The Community Cupboard is physically located within the hospital’s Crown Point Health Center and open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those unable to visit the health center during regular hours or otherwise, can call (518) 585-3761 to make an after-hours appointment or schedule a delivery to the nearest ECH location:
- Ticonderoga Campus
- AuSable Forks Health Center
- Elizabethtown Community Health Center
- High Peaks Health Center (Wilmington)
- Smith House Wellness Center (Willsboro)
- Westport Health Center
The food pantry opened its doors in 2019 with support from the Essex County Health Department, Well Fed Collaborative and Salvation Army Red Kettle Fund to improve health outcomes and reduce health care utilization by improving access to healthy food and increasing food security for all Essex County residents.
Monetary donations to the Community Cupboard may be made at any of the UVM Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital health centers or by calling (518) 585-3761.
Ninety Nine raises funds for local clubsThe Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub raised more than $387,000 for local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout New England and upstate New York during the company’s annual Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser held Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. All 101 Ninety Nine restaurants were involved in helping to provide for 59 local chapters with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the clubs and members.
“Our guest donations to local Boys & Girls Clubs in the communities we serve make a direct impact in the lives of club members, and inspire our continued support of such an important organization,” said W. Craig Barber, CEO, Ninety Nine Restaurants.
“The contributions of our loyal guests and team members remind us of our responsibility to give back, make a positive impact and stand by our values here at Ninety Nine.”
This year, the Ninety Nine continued to encourage donations from guests with a “Give $5, Get $5” promotion; for every $5 donation that was made during the fundraiser by dining in or by those who ordered online, guests received a $5 off $25 coupon for a future visit or for an online to go order.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of supporting and partnering with local Boys & Girls Clubs. To-date, the Ninety Nine, along with guests, team members and business partners have raised over $5.6 million for local Boys & Girls Club chapters.
