TACC holding spring Job and Career Fair
TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), in coordination with North Country Community College, will host the Ticonderoga Area Spring Job & Career Fair on Thursday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will take place at the North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus located at 11 Hawkeye Trail in Ticonderoga.
The Job & Career Fair is free and open to the public as a chance to visit with Ticonderoga area employers and learn about job and career opportunities.
All attendees will be entered to win an array of door prizes. Complimentary refreshments and hot dogs will also be provided. In addition, the TACC will be showcasing their Employment Opportunities online database as a regional tool for job seekers.
Participating employers will also have a chance to win a number of door prizes as well as have access to a business lounge where a light dinner will be provided. There is no cost for TACC Members and Partners to participate in the Spring Job & Career Fair.
There is a $25.00 registration fee for not-yet members. TACC members, partners, businesses and organizations can register for the Job & Career Fair by emailing Megan Bambara, TACC Employment Opportunities Coordinator at coordinator@ticonderogany.com or by calling 518-585-6619.
“The Ticonderoga Area is continuing to grow and succeed. We want to ensure we are working diligently to address one of the business communities greatest needs, staffing,”
Matthew Courtright, TACC President & CEO, said.
“The launch of our Employment Opportunities database and this Spring Job & Career Fair are part of our efforts to serve our Members and the entire Ticonderoga Area business community to the best of our ability. We are collectively working hard to ensure the Ticonderoga Area, is an exceptional place to live, work, and visit work here, live here, and truly succeed here. We encourage all job seekers to join us to meet with area employers. Continued great things are ahead.”
The TACC Spring Job & Career Fair as well as the Employment Opportunities database is part of the Chamber’s ongoing “Small Towns — Big Opportunities” initiative.
For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. To view the Employment Opportunities online database visit www.ticonderogany.com.
