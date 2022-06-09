Generous Acts Grant awarded to BackPack Program
TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program has announced that they recently received $11,000 in funding from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program.
The backpack program, an all-volunteer organization, provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year.
In addition, there also is a summer food program which provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July and August. These grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY.
“The Generous Acts Fund prioritizes programs that provide for basic needs of people such as food & housing, educational pathways, and community and economic vitality. The Adirondack Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our backpack program,” President of the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program John Bartlett said.
The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183 — 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks for deserving local area children and donations to this very worthy cause are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
