Girl Scouts return to Champlain Centre
PLATTSBURGH — Girl Scouts of NENY will be selling cookies for the 2023 season every Friday through Sunday in April at the Champlain Centre Mall.
This year’s cookie lineup includes some originals, as well as some new flavors. Stop by and check out
Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Lemon Ups, gluten-free Toffee-tastic, Toast-Yay, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Adventurefuls cookies.
The Girl Scouts will be located near Kay Jewelers at these days and times in April:
- Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TACC holding Chamber Day
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has announced that the 13th Annual Chamber Day will be held on Wednesday, April 26.
The 2023 Chamber Day: Membership Matters & Benefit 101 Open House will serve as an opportunity for chamber members to meet directly with Team TACC, to maximize their member benefits, ensure all of their information is up to date and learn more about what their membership investment supports.
TACC Members will also be able to pick up their new membership plaque, special 2023 TACC decals/stickers and important member benefits information.
In addition, refreshments will be available and all members who attend can enter to win several door prizes. Chamber Board members and ambassadors will also be at the TACC office to welcome and visit with members.
TACC encourages their members to not only connect with a TACC Staff Member on April 26 but to ensure they display their TACC membership plaque and new decal proudly in a location where community members and visitors can easily see it.
TACC noted that if a Member is unable to stop into the TACC office on April 26, TACC membership plaques and important member benefit information will be mailed.
Chamber Members receive an array of member benefits directly via TACC as well as through several of their partner agencies. TACC has also recently launched several new member benefits including a membership online portal/log in, enhanced business listings, employment opportunities listings, local deals and online event registration.
TACC membership investment also makes all of Chamber’s programs, services, event, efforts and initiatives within the Ticonderoga area possible.
ROOST offering free training for local businesses
LAKE PLACID — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) is offering a destination optimization program to assist local businesses with improving their web-based content, so that consumers can easily access their business information online.
The destination optimization program comprises two free virtual workshops, taking place on April 26 and May 17. Morning and afternoon sessions of each workshop are available.
Businesses and attractions can register for the workshops at ROOSTadk.com/business-workshops.
The April 26 workshop will address fundamentals of Google profiles, discussing the importance of a business’ Google profile and providing an overview of the tools available to assist businesses. It will also focus on the importance of maintaining business profiles and ensuring that the information remains current.
On May 17, the workshop will assist attendees with maximizing their business’ exposure. Topics will include responding to customer questions, posting updates, responding to reviews and understanding Google Insights data to help guide their efforts.
According to Jasen Lawrence, director of digital strategy at ROOST, hosting business improvement workshops is one way in which ROOST supports local business, while also ensuring that visitors to the region can easily access local information.
“A business' Google profile is a significant source of online exposure and can often be the first impression that a business makes, long before a visitor arrives,” he said.
“These workshops will help businesses and attractions ensure that their online information is clear and easy to find which can be especially important for travelers as they are often somewhat unfamiliar with the area.”
The destination optimization workshops are offered in conjunction with Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company focused exclusively on travel and tourism.
Miles Partnership works with destinations and hospitality industry businesses around the world; this work led to the development of its destination optimization program, assisting businesses with maximizing the potential of the Google Business Profile platform.
NBC5 First Warning Weather certified most accurate in Vermont and Northern New York
PLATTSBURGH — WeatheRate has certified NBC5 First Warning Weather as the most accurate weather team in Vermont and Northern New York.
WeatheRate is an independent organization and the only weather forecast verification company in the United States. The organization uses patented WeatherTracker II software to compare local television weather forecasts with observed conditions to reveal the most accurate team in each region annually.
"From the lake to the mountains, forecasting the weather in the Champlain Valley is tricky business. It takes a team of highly skilled New England born and raised meteorologists to understand the complex local weather patterns. Tyler Jankoski and the rest of the NBC5 weather team have earned our certification for Most Accurate in Burlington," said WeatherRate founder and President, Bruce Fixman.
To review each station’s performance, WeatheRate verifies a wide range of weather elements such as high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, and fog. In addition, WeatheRate also considers the accuracy of severe weather predictions.
“The knowledge of our team, paired with the technology and resources available to us, gives us a real advantage when it comes to collecting data. A tool like the First Warning Weather Lab allows us to get out there, get the most accurate information, and experience the weather in real time just like our viewers who rely on us every day. Whether it’s getting them through their daily commute or making sure they’re staying home and staying safe, we’re bringing them the most reliable forecast possible,” said NBC5 First Warning Weather’s Chief Meteorologist, Tyler Jankoski.
“Our mission to provide Vermonters and Northern New Yorkers with the best possible weather information has always been at the core of NBC5’s dedication to serving our communities. The WeatheRate certification only helps to strengthen our resolve to continue as our region’s undisputed leader in providing clear, critical, accurate weather information,” NBC5’s General Manager, Ryan Rothstein, said.
