PERU — Mia Taylor, a seven-year-old from Peru, has made it her mission to spread love.
To stretch her love across the North Country, Mia uses art in the form of birthday cards, holiday cards and more to send to elderly and disabled members of the community.
On Saturday, April 8, Mia went to Valehaven Home for Adults in Peru to give out donuts and cards to the residents alongside her mother, Jessica Fuller, and her grandmother.
‘AN INSPIRATION’
Mia’s mission grabbed the attention of Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) right at the start, about a year ago. She has done so much since then that Jones awarded Mia with the New York State Assembly Citation at Valehaven.
“Mia has been an inspiration to a lot of people here in the North Country. If you don’t know Mia’s story, you really should follow along with it because she’s a very inspirational little girl,” Jones said.
“I’m going to present her with a New York State Citation today for all the good things and good things she continues to do.”
SHARING THE JOY
Jones also mentions Mia’s work as a part of the Autism Birthday Club.
“After joining the Autism Birthday Club, Mia quickly went beyond her monthly birthday list and started sending cards to people all over the world, as part of her mission called spreading love.”
Fuller explained the club is an international organization that mails cards all around the globe to children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.
“I got a lot of people with autism to sign up to receive cards, but as for the club itself, it’s only Mia, another child group in Oklahoma and three adults that mail. It’s about 2,000 cards a month that go out,” she said.
“Mia’s cards go to people with various disabilities and major illnesses, offering them inspirational messages on their birthdays and holidays. Whereas painting provides Mia a way to share the joy she feels with others and to use her talent to make others smile,” Jones said.
“I recognize that Mia Marie Taylor be commended for her creativity and compassion, which she expresses through her mission spreading love. In Mia Taylor, we have an individual who is certainly worthy of the esteem of the great state of New York,” Jones concluded.
The resident president at Valehaven, Price Brandt, also had a few words to share with Mia.
“Thank you very, very much for the joy that you’re bringing other people,” he said.
“I’m so proud of you,” Fuller said to her daughter.
ART SUPPLIES
Jones also surprised Mia with items off her wish list, so she can continue to do what she does best.
“We know that Mia’s very busy and she’s doing cards all the time, so she’s always in need of supplies, right? So, we got together and we want to give you some of these supplies as well,” Jones said.
Jones also brought his daughter, Ella Jones, to the event at Valehaven.
For those who want to learn a bit more about Mia through her art, you can see some of her pieces displayed in downtown Plattsburgh.
“I don’t know if you’ve been to Chapter One Coffee, but five of her artwork pieces are currently hanging there,” Fuller said.
“She’s been doing art encouragement since she was three or four.”
MISSION: TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY
Fuller also noted Mia has done raffles for her artwork.
“Two years ago she raised just about $4,000… through her paintings and various other things,” she said.
Mia said she loves to spread love, “to make other people happy,” and she enjoys creating art.
Making the cards, art work and engaging in all the creative endeavors she does takes a lot of time. She’ll spend hours every day working toward her mission and is extremely dedicated, Fuller said.
As well, Mia gets the majority of the help from her grandmother, as that’s who Mia gets all her creativity from, Fuller mentioned.
“Mia has mailed 721 cards as of today,” Fuller said.
That’s just including this year.
As well, in only a year since the start of Mia’s mission, she’s been able to do Christmas drives, Easter basket drives and school supply drives, along with donating raffle baskets to Courageous Cali and so much more.
“Right now she is collecting funds for the upcoming book fair to ensure every child is able to go… We’re excited about that,” Fuller said.
To help first-grader Mia continue her mission, take a look at their Facebook page, Mia’s Spreading Love Mission.
