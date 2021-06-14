Bills aim to clean up PFAS chemicals

PLATTSBURGH — As bills aimed at identifying and cleaning up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, at or surrounding U.S. military installations, make their way through Congress, efforts to address groundwater contamination near the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base continue.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-introduced the Clean Water for Military Families Act and Filthy Fifty Act in the Senate. California Rep. Jackie Speier introduced companion legislation in the House.
LINKED TO FOAM
Widespread PFAS contamination around military sites is attributed to the military’s heavy use of a firefighting foam widely known as aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).
In a release from Gillibrand’s office, it was noted that legislation aimed at requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to phase out the use of AFFF that contains PFAS was a vital step toward ensuring PFAS-free alternatives were used going forward, but one that did not address legacy pollution.
The release said no cleanup actions have been completed for bases that have the highest PFAS detections. PFAS exposure and water contamination has been linked to adverse health impacts, including cancer.
In a statement, Gillibrand said Congress has a duty to protect service members’ health overseas and at home.
“There is a clear link between the use of PFAS firefighting foam on military bases and dangerous levels of PFAS in the drinking water of the surrounding communities,” she continued.
“The Filthy Fifty Act and Clean Water for Military Families Act would help clean up military bases with some of the highest rates of PFAS contamination and address this urgent public health and environmental issue plaguing these communities.”
PRIORITY INSTALLATION
The Filthy Fifty Act would set testing and cleanup deadlines for PFAS remediation at the most contaminated DOD sites in the country, the release said.
The former PAFB is listed in that bill as one of 50 “priority installations” with among the highest detections of PFAS, which means it would be included in a report submitted to Congress by the Secretary of Defense “identifying the status of efforts to remediate” PFAS there. The report would be due no later than 60 days after enactment.
The Clean Water for Military Families Act would require the DOD to investigate and remediate PFAS contamination at and surrounding DOD installations in the United States as well as state-owned National Guard facilities, the release said.
It would include a one-time $10 billion investment for the investigations and clean-up.
Both bills were referred to the Senate Committee on Armed Services.
CONTINUED RESPONSE
A 2018 test found a maximum detection of 1,045,000 parts per trillion of PFAS in the groundwater at the former PAFB, according to data obtained by the Environmental Working Group (EWG).
The types of PFAS prevalent in that detection were perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
Air Force spokesman Mark Kinkade told the Press-Republican that the “Air Force continues to assess and respond, under CERCLA law, to PFOS/PFOA releases attributable to the Air Force actions at the former Plattsburgh AFB. The Air Force began actions and evaluations at the former base in 2014.”
CERCLA stands for Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and is also known as Superfund.
Kinkade noted that, to date, the Air Force has sampled 53 private wells, four of which tested above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory.
He added that none of the residents who use the wells are drinking water impacted by PFOS/PFOA as the Air Force is providing alternative drinking water sources.
Kinkade said the Air Force continues to monitor PFOS/PFOA impacts, and to conduct periodic resampling and monitor drinking wells in and around the former base.
“The Air Force re-tested 21 private drinking water wells between July and October of 2020 with test results below the PFOS/PFOA lifetime health advisory.”
KEMP LANE HOMES
In the last year, the Air Force completed a Relative Risk Site Evaluation “to support sequencing of environmental restoration work,” according to a notice posted in the Press-Republican. It evaluated three restoration sites — the north flightline, the fire training area and the southern airfield — giving all three an overall site category of “high.”
Three of the four sites with wells that tested above the EPA’s lifetime health advisory for PFAS are near the north flightline site. Those are located on Kemp Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh, and the Air Force has installed treatment systems in two of them, Kinkade said.
“The Air Force continues to provide bottled water to the residents of the third well since they do not have space for a treatment system. The Air Force’s long-term plan for all three residences is to hook up them up to local municipal water.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town continues to do system upgrades of its water system, but it is incumbent upon the federal government to be a partner in addressing the Kemp Lane homes’ connection to it.
He confirmed those are the only homes within the town’s limits that fall within the specific design and focus of PFAS remediation linked to the former base.
FOURTH SITE
The Air Force could not provide more specific information on the fourth location in the interest of the well owner’s privacy, Kinkade said.
“The well owner has been notified, and the Air Force provided an alternate drinking water source for one private well located southeast of the former base.”
He noted that the well is included in the Air Force’s ongoing remedial investigation, which began in September 2020.
“The Air Force is evaluating what long term options are feasible since the location of this well is more than one mile from any municipal water supply.”
REMEDIAL INVESTIGATION
Kinkade explained that the remedial investigation is a more detailed probe into PFOS/PFOA “to determine if it is in surrounding soil, sediment and surface water.
“The investigation also collects data about site conditions, conducts risk assessments to determine whether PFOS and PFOA present unacceptable risks, and further identifies what is needed for a comprehensive cleanup at current and former installations.
“We are also doing some limited re- sampling and, based on those results, may sample new areas if the investigation points us in that direction.”
