Bills aim to clean up PFAS chemicals

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.