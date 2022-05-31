ALBANY — A measure awaiting action by state lawmakers would combine the election dates for town offices with those for state offices in what supporters call an effort to fuse voter participation.
But leaders of the state Republican and Conservative parties argue the proposal is really aimed at making it difficult for non-Democrats to get elected to local offices in a state where the GOP is at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to voter enrollment.
SYNCING ELECTIONS
Under the proposal, the elections for town and county offices would be shifted from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, putting them in sync with elections for state legislative seats and contests for governor, attorney general and state comptroller.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, argued there is no need for putting local elections on the same ballot as presidential or state office elections.
“Without any public discussion or explanation, Albany wants to overthrow local government charters and laws and change when town, village and county elections are held,” said Molinaro, now a candidate in the special election for the vacant 19th Congressional District as well as for the redrawn 19th district.
VOTER TURNOUT
The lead sponsor of the legislation, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said in the justification section of the measure that New York has experienced a pattern of low voter turnout in local elections.
“Studies have consistently shown that voter turnout is the highest on the November election day in even-numbered years when elections for state and/or federal offices are held,” Paulin said.
Further, Paulin said, the measure would create “a consistent and logical structure for how the Board of Elections would list the offices for election,” with executive posts such as President and Governor being listed first.
“All candidates who do not have an affiliation to a political office or are judicial candidates who are viewed as non-partisan, would be listed on the latter half of the ballot,” the legislation states.
‘WHERE IS THE PROBLEM?’
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said the proposal amounts to “just another political conspiracy against Republicans and Conservatives.”
“Where is the problem?” Kassar asked. “The ‘problem’ is that the Democrats think that with a higher turnout they will win more elections.”
Kassar also predicted that if the measure becomes law, it would lead to ballots in some places requiring two or three additional pages to list all of the candidates.
The state Board of Elections has not registered an opinion on the measure.
‘ELECTIONS ARE FINE’
But one state elections commissioner, Anthony Casale of Cooperstown, said he has personal objections to the legislation.
“My personal feeling, having been a candidate, having been an elected official, having worked with local governments, and now doing serious election law administration, is: why would you want to pack all the elections into one year?” Casale said. He explained some voters now don’t complete filling out the complete ballot, a tendency likely to increase if voters are asked to make even more decisions.
“I think the local elections are fine right where they are,” he said. “They’ve been that way since the beginning of time, so to speak.”
The legislation has hit snags in the Democratic conferences of both houses with lawmakers signaling they are focused on another package of election bills.
VOTING PACKAGE
Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said she expects her conference will move those bills this week. The last scheduled day of the legislative session is Thursday.
The voting package includes a bill aimed at prohibiting the suppression of votes and enhancing penalties for individuals who deceive voters or threaten their right to vote.
Stewart-Cousins said the measures empower citizens at the ballot box and promote accountability among elected officials.
