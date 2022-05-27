PLATTSBURGH — A bill that would rename bridges crossing the Saranac River on I-87 in memory of a state trooper who died from illness in the aftermath of 9/11 has passed the New York State Assembly.
Brian S. Falb was stationed in Troop B in 1998 and remained there for 18 years. During the attacks at the Twin Towers, Falb was assigned to help in the search and recovery efforts in New York City.
In March of 2017, he died from cancer that stemmed from his time assigned at the attack site.
The State Assembly passed a bill on Monday that approved the bridges’ name changes in Falb’s memory.
“The North Country lost a true hero with the passing of Trooper Falb, and it was my honor to ensure that his memory lasts forever by adding his name to the bridges over the Saranac River,” Assemblyperson Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who sponsored the bill, said in a press release.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice during our country’s time of need, and I am proud to join the community in showing our gratitude and appreciation for his service by renaming these bridges in his honor.”
HONOR HIS LEGACY
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said it was important for the town to honor Falb’s legacy.
“Trooper Falb was a dedicated public servant and member of the Town of Plattsburgh community, and it was important to all of us that the Town honor his legacy,” he said in the release.
A similar bill sponsored by Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) also passed the state Senate.
It now waits for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature to become law.
“Trooper Falb’s character and commitment to our communities were exemplary,” Stec said.
“He lost his life in the line of service after working as part of the search and recovery efforts on 9/11. I’m glad we can acknowledge his heroism and show gratitude for all he did by renaming the twin bridges over the Saranac in his honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.