ALBANY — The Democratic-led state Senate approved a measure Thursday that would greatly limit solitary confinement as a prison disciplinary tool in a move praised by Roman Catholic bishops and civil rights advocates but criticized by the corrections officers’ union.
The legislation was already approved by the Assembly, allowing it to go to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for review. Cuomo vetoed a similar measure last year, but if he does so again critics of solitary confinement say they are optimistic lawmakers will override him.
Donna Lieberman, director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said using small cells to segregate prisoners for 23 hours a day for disciplinary purposes amounts to “torture.”
“This will save lives and make prisons, jails and communities safer,” Lieberman said.
But Michael Powers, president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, said taking away the ability to put inmates into segregated housing will spark a rise in violence behind bars.
“There would be no consequence for violent, egregious acts,” Powers told CNHI. Those who promoted the legislation, he added, “will have blood on their hands.”
The legislation would impose a 15-day cap on the length of a segregated confinement stay. Under current practices, some inmates who misbehave in prisons can spend months in isolation.
Prison authorities would also be required to create “Residential Rehabilitation Units,” incorporating what advocates say are more humane conditions for those segregated from a prison’s general population. New due process protections, such as prohibiting placement into segregated units before a hearing is held, would also go into effect.
The New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s Catholic bishops, has been a perennial supporter of restrictions on solitary confinement.
“The deprivation, lack of normal human interaction, and extreme idleness fundamentally alter the brain and can cause immense psychological suffering, self-harm, and often lead to suicide. Issues with which people enter segregated confinement — mental illness, addiction, anger, despair — are only exacerbated by extreme isolation,” said Dennis Poust, spokesman for the conference.
The conference includes Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, leader of the Albany Diocese, which includes Oneonta; Bishop Michael Fisher of the Buffalo Diocese, which includes Niagara County; and Bishop Terry LaValley of Ogdensburg, whose diocese includes Plattsburgh.
Supporters of the measure say two other states, Colorado and New Jersey, have implemented similar restrictions on the use of solitary. But those rules were imposed through the administrative process, not with the kind of legislation the Senate passed Thursday with a vote of 42-21.
GOP lawmakers voting against it included: Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of Niagara County; Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury and Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County.
Stec, who has several state prisons in his district, argued what are now called Special Housing Units should be kept open, noting the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented numerous regulations further limiting their use in December.
“The term ‘solitary confinement’ is sensational, politicized and misleading and does not accurately depict what a SHU (Special Housing Unit) is and the important purpose it serves,” said Stec. “Individuals assigned to SHU have access to their personal property, the usual meals, earphones, radios and tablets, reading material, and legal and mental health counseling.”
He also said the inmates have the right to face an evidentiary hearing before being assigned to special housing.
In New York, the push for the legislation began eight years ago, when the state Senate was controlled by Republicans.
One of the activists backing the bill, former inmate Anisah Sabur, said it should be signed by Cuomo without delay.
“I can say from experience that solitary confinement is torture,” Sabur said. “I don’t care what talking points the other side uses about solitary confinement not existing. I lived it. Many people I know have lived it. Many didn’t survive it.”
