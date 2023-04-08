PLATTSBURGH — Breastfeeding women and their families are invited to participate in “The Big Latch On” planned for Saturday, April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The event, hosted by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Alice T. Miner Women and Children Center will be held inside the hospital’s auditoriums and board room.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with latch time starting promptly at 10:30 a.m. Each year, groups of breastfeeding women across the globe come together to nurse their child for one full minute at an established time and be counted by designated witnesses.
To be counted, the child must be latched on for a full minute.
The event originated in New Zealand and was started by the Women’s Health Action in 2005 as part of World Breastfeeding Week.
The Plattsburgh Big Latch On is held annually as part of this world-wide effort to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies. Any breastfeeding and breast milk fed families are welcome to participate.
“Our goal is to support women through their breastfeeding journey,” CVPH Lactation Consultant Lora Thornton, RN, BSW, IBCLC, said.
“What’s great about The Big Latch On is that women and families from our community can come together and see that they’re not alone. It helps normalize breastfeeding, and there has been so much growth and support in the North Country over the years. The event is a lot of fun for the entire family, there’s plenty of great information that we and our community partners provide about the benefits of breastfeeding, and you get to be a part of something happening around the world at the same time.”
In addition to the latch on moment, mothers, babies and their loved ones can also enjoy:
· Prenatal yoga instructor/doula on hand
· Moms can get their picture taken with their nursling(s) courtesy of Life to Lens Photography (photos will be taken from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.)
· Prizes for the youngest and oldest nursling
· Door prize
· Refreshments
· Tammy’s Lunch Box is scheduled to be on site serving lunch
The event is free and supported by the Clinton County Health Department, Women, Infants & Children (WIC), Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Healthy Families New York. For more information, contact Lora Thornton or Jocelyn Fittin from the Women and Children’s Center Lactation Clinic at (518) 562-7142.
