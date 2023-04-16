PLATTSBURGH — Breastfeeding mothers, and their families shared experiences while supporting each other at the 2023 Plattsburgh Big Latch On event.
“Our goal is to support women through their breastfeeding journey,” Lora Thornton, RN, BSW and IBCLC, said.
“What’s great about The Big Latch On is that women and families from our community can come together and see that they’re not alone. It helps normalize breastfeeding, and there has been so much growth and support in the North Country over the years. The event is a lot of fun for the entire family, there’s plenty of great information that we and our community partners provide about the benefits of breastfeeding, and you get to be a part of something happening around the world at the same time.”
PUBLIC ONCE AGAIN
The event was hosted by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) and Alice T. Miner Women and Children Center (WCC).
This was the first in-person latch on event at the hospital since 2019 after three years of a virtual event due to COVID-19.
“It is amazing to be able to open the event up to the public again,” Disa Seymour, MSN and Director of Women and Children Center, said.
“In the past we have had maybe 30 to 40 women participate, I think this year we already broke that record. We also have inpatient participants inside the hospital.”
‘THEY ARE NOT ALONE’
The Plattsburgh Big Latch On is held annually as part of the world-wide effort to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies.
Each year, groups of breastfeeding women across the globe come together to nurse their child for one full minute at an established time and be counted by designated witnesses.
The main goal of the Big Latch On is for breastfeeding mothers to come together, to give and receive peer support.
“There is a period of isolation postpartum,” Thornton said.
“Not only that, but many expect breastfeeding to be easy or come naturally to all newborns, but that is not the case. There are many challenges during breastfeeding. One goal for this event is for mothers to come and see they are not alone.”
FELT ‘VERY SUPPORTIVE”
According to the Global Big Latch On website, the event began in New Zealand organized by the Woman’s Health Action in 2005 with a goal to protect, promote and support breastfeeding families. Women, parents and families gather together to feed their children and offer peer support to each other.
“This was really cool,” Victoria Roots, Big Latch On participating mother, said.
“This is my first time participating, I have three children. It felt very supportive, I found out about it online a while ago but it was my dentist who reminded me. It is a great event, it’s important to bring awareness to breastfeeding, it can be really difficult and I think it’s important for moms to know they are not alone.”
SPONSORS, ACTIVITIES
Attendees had the opportunity to visit informational tabling from the Clinton County Department of Public Health, Fidelis Care, Family Connections from Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, Safe Kids Adirondack, Healthy Families of the North Country and more.
Some tables provided breast feeding gear, including towels, bibs, nursing covers and other supplies.
Cake, cookies, fruits and snacks, as well as food provided by Tammy’s Lunch Box food truck were available on site.
All participating mothers received a free meal voucher to redeem at the food truck.
In addition to the latch on moment attendees also had the opportunity to participate in parental yoga, mothers got their photos taken with their nurslings courtesy of Life to Lens Photography and there was a raffle as well as prizes for the youngest and oldest nursling.
The winner of the raffle, Victoria Wilson, received a gift certificate for a massage at Stoneworks Massage and Skincare.
The event was free and supported by the Clinton County Health Department, Women, Infants & Children (WIC), Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Healthy Families New York.
