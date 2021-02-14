Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US

AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, FileIn this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, migrants, many of whom were returned to Mexico under the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, wait in line to get a meal in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexio. The Biden administration on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be released in the United States while their cases proceed.