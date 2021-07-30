Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing eviction. The Biden administration on Thursday announced it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, July 31, 2021. The White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Instead, Biden called on "Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)