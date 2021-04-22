Biden pushes for momentum as US returns to climate fight

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.