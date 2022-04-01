PLATTSBURGH — Several Vietnam War-era veterans were honored with a pinning ceremony during the formal dedication of South Burlington Vet Center’s new community access point at Clinton Community College Thursday morning.
Vet Center Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Bob Stock, himself a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, got emotional as he read from a proclamation given by former President Donald Trump commemorating the conflict’s 50th anniversary.
“We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our armed forces,” he said. “With conviction, our nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”
‘THIS IS OUR DAY’
Stock explained that, in 2012, Congress designated the 13-year period from 2012 to 2025 as the commemoration of the war’s 50th anniversary.
In 2017, Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, designating March 29 — which fell on Tuesday this year — as National Vietnam War Veterans Day in perpetuity.
Stock noted how Nov. 11, now Veterans Day, started out as marking Armistice Day, the end of World War I, while V-E Day and V-J Day were for those who served in World War II.
“This is our day,” he said of March 29.
SYMBOLS
Stock pointed out the significance of the symbols included on the commemorative Vietnam War veterans pins.
The eagle, one of the most recognizable American symbols, represents courage, honor and dedicated service to the United States, he said.
The blue circle calls to mind the field of blue, or canton, on the American flag, and stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
A laurel wreath symbolizes victory, integrity and strength, while stripes behind the eagle represent the American flag, Stock said.
Six stars honor the allied nations who fought in the war: Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and the United States.
“Finally, a message, ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you, is embossed on the back, closest to the heart of the wearer,” Stock said.
He echoed that sentiment while saluting each of the veterans pinned.
‘BEST OF WHO WE ARE’
Reading from a message sent out by Veterans Health Administration Chief Readjustment Counseling Officer Michael Fisher earlier this week, Vet Center Director Marie Milord-Ajanma said the history of Vet Centers is a tribute to Vietnam veterans and their legacy.
“Beginning with Vet Center inception, Vietnam veterans shaped our understanding of post-traumatic stress and methodologies for treatment,” she continued.
“Rejecting the prevalence of medication-only mental health therapy of the 1970s, Vietnam veterans showed how peer-to-peer talk therapy in a group setting aided the transition home from war.”
Milord-Ajanma said those who served in Vietnam voiced the importance of welcoming home post-9/11 veterans with honor, and most recently guided them through the end of mission events in Afghanistan.
“It is these Vietnam veterans, through a lifetime of trials and triumphs, who generously share their wisdom with us and represent the best of who we are.”
