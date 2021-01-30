CHAZY – Willow Herz debates around without leaving Chazy.
The senior is the president of the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) at Chazy Central Rural School.
“I’m super excited for the conference this year,” Herz said.
“Usually, we would go to Boston, but it’s virtual this year. I’m just super grateful the school board and our superintendent have been supportive through the whole thing.
“We weren’t sure that if we would be able to do it just because of the complications with a virtual conference. But they supported us, the entire process, to make sure we could do it.”
The international conference was held via Zoom.
“Which is a platform that our school doesn’t use, but it’s really nice to have Zoom on the school Chromebooks and be able to use it because I think it is a great platform and I’m excited they decided to use it for Harvard,” she said
HARD TOPICS
After Thursday’s opening ceremony, featuring a slate of speakers, the delegates broke off into their committee rooms.
Herz serves on the World Conference on Women,” whose topic is “The Legality of the Commercial Sex Industry.”
“There are countries that are in favor of total legalization,” she said.
“They believe that everything in the sex industry should be legalized, and then there are others that want everything to be illegal. We will have some debate about that, and we will kind of form who we want to work with because in Model UN you find other nations that you want to work with and create solutions with.
“So, tonight we will be kind of everyone finding their niche.”
HMUN gives students a platform and exposure to world issues.
“That we don’t necessarily face in the North Country,” she said.
“Not that we don’t face it, it’s just not as widespread like a lot of countries in the world that really suffer from these problems.
“I definitely think that doing Model UN was a gateway to make me more informed about it and also definitely helped in the college process.
“It made me feel more educated overall.”
ADMIRER FIRST
Herz got involved in HUMN in the seventh grade.
“Our advisor is Steve Cross, and he works very hard to advocate for the program because it really does create a lot of collaboration.
“You get diversity into really work with people. You get a lot more educated about world history. Mr. Cross spoke about the program, and he really wanted younger kids to join so they could grow and develop.”
Herz observed former HMUN teams’ success under Cross.
“A lot of that was due to his work and the school board, in order to even have the conference, the school board has always been so supportive,” she said.
“Currently, our superintendent, Mr. Osborne, is super supportive about the whole thing. But just as a kid, I remember seeing the Harvard team come back and all their success and all of their praise, and I wanted to achieve something like that as well.”
TOP AWARD
Last year, she was a dual delegate with Callie Harvey, and the juniors won the “Best Delegate” award in their committee.
“Which is the highest award that you can earn,” Herz said.
“It was a huge honor. I was super grateful. The community and the school was so encouraging when we got back. It was nice to come to a community that was so supportive.”
WESTWARD BOUND
Herz applied to SUNY Binghamton, St. Lawrence University and Stanford University and will attend the latter next fall.
“That’s the plan,” she said.
“I really think Harvard had a lot to do with the reason why I was accepted. I wrote about it in one of my smaller essays, I talked about it in my interview a lot.”
HMUN plus winning the award last year ticked the right boxes in colleges’ evaluations.
“I think that it definitely helped me in the college process, so that’s why I encourage anyone who is interested in Model UN to do it not only for the college process but also because you get a more worldly sense of everything that is going on around you,” Herz said.
