SARANAC LAKE — The Arts and Culture Advisory Board of the Village of Saranac Lake is searching for artists to design wooden benches in Downtown Saranac Lake as part of their Adopt-a-Bench program.
Artists who want to have their design considered should submit their contact information, one or two design proposals and three to five examples of previous work. All submissions must be sent to saranaclakepublicart@gmail.com by Thursday July 7.
“This program will create public art by sharing the work of our talented local artists in a fun, new way that weaves art into the existing fabric of our village,” Kirk Sullivan, chair of the board, said.
“We’re excited to see what ideas artists come up with.”
A committee of board members, community members and sponsors will select four winning artists and their designs before July 13. The winning artists will be granted $500 to execute their design.
The artists and sponsors will be recognized via engraved plaque on the adopted bench. Each artist will be responsible for maintaining the bench and design for a two-year period, until it is redesigned.
The ACAB is partnering with local sponsors, Grizzle T’s, the Adirondack Center for Writing, and Bing Bang Boom, to provide artists with this opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.