SARANAC LAKE — For the first time in almost 90 years, the Belvedere “Bel” Restaurant is under new ownership.
The historic restaurant and Saranac Lake landmark, located at 102 Bloomingdale Ave., had been owned and operated by the Cavallo Family since the 1930s; in February, it transitioned into the hands of new owners Chrissie Wais, 41, and John Levy, 40.
RIBBON CUTTING
Together, the two created a unique business model; Levy will own and operate the restaurant, while Wais will own and manage the property.
To commemorate the change in ownership, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 20.
So far, Levy, who is also the head chef, has made updates to the restaurant’s offerings including weekly specials, an upgraded menu, a new point of sale system and additional staff.
HISTORY ALONGSIDE HISTORY
Levy said under his ownership, honoring the Belvedere’s rich history, while adding some of his own, will be important to him.
“We’ll respect the past by still keeping some of those classic dishes that everyone has grown to love over all the generations, and alongside that, putting some of my original ideas on there as well,” Levy said.
“So I can start to build my history alongside the history that has been here all this time.”
CHANGE IS HARD
He said so far, the change in ownership has been mostly well received by the Saranac Lake community.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback. We’re seeing more customers, we’re seeing more repeat customers,” Levy said.
“Of course there’s some feedback too around town from those who have been around forever who said ‘Oh he’s made so many changes so fast.’
“But you’re going to have that no matter what you do, because not everyone likes change; it’s hard for people.”
HOURS OF OPERATION CHANGES
Under the new ownership, the hours and days of operation have slightly changed, Levy said.
The Bel’s dining room is now open from Thursday to Monday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but private dinner parties can reserve the dining room on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well.
“If someone wants to throw a private party, and I have a fair enough warning and can make sure I have the staff on, then I can open up the restaurant for just that group of fifteen or more,” Levy said.
The Bel’s bar is also open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from Thursday to Monday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SLACC SUPPORT
According to an Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) press release, Wais and Levy, who met through a mutual friend two years ago, had been accessing local business support services and resources during that time through the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (SLACC) and the Center for Businesses in Transition (CBIT), including matchmaking opportunities that connect aspiring business owners with available businesses.
“SLACC has been supportive beyond all expectations,” Wais said in the release.
“Our community is lucky to have a vibrant, active chamber under Rachel’s capable leadership.”
SLACC Executive Director Rachel Karp added that “the Chamber is proud to support business ownership transitions and continue our collaboration with ANCA and the Center for Businesses in Transition.”
“This program and the resources it provides are supporting businesses in many ways and truly having a positive impact. We are excited to celebrate Chrissie and John, their hard work and their bright future with the Saranac Lake community.”
RAIL TRAIL
The two were also inspired to pursue this business venture from other connections.
Terry Kent, a former Lake Placid resident and Olympian who worked with Wais at Cornell University, introduced her to Lee Keet, a long-time advocate for the development of the rail trail from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake.
Keet’s insight about the multi-use recreational trail and its economic potential for local businesses helped Wais and Levy develop forward-thinking business plans.
“The rail trail will be a game changer for downtown businesses,” Keet said.
“John and Chrissie are in a great position to lead the Belvedere during this exciting time for Saranac Lake businesses. I look forward to gathering there with friends and family for years to come and watching how this business develops along the way.”
LOCAL TIES
Though Levy is originally from Westchester County and Wais is from Lafayette, he said, the two have had ties to the Saranac Lake area for a long time.
“When I decided to relocate full time to the area in 2020 and started looking at properties, I was looking for options that represented an active part of the community I loved, where I grew up spending my summers hiking, fishing, canoeing, camping and, of course, eating,” Wais said.
“This seemed like a perfect fit.”
