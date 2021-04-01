SHELBURNE, Vt. – Travel with Thomas Denenberg on “Antiques Roadshow Behind the Scenes" 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
Denenberg will host this special Vermont PBS virtual event which takes a look at what makes Antiques Roadshow PBS's most-watched ongoing series.
Meet Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer of the 18-time Emmy® Award-nominated program, and Kevin Zavian, a third-generation jeweler and Roadshow appraiser since 2000.
Viewers will get a sneak preview of special new episodes airing this spring, and Denenberg will moderate a Q & A with Bemko and Zavian.
Advance registration is required and limited.
To register, visit https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/nhjh8
“Obviously, I have been aware of the phenomenon of the Antiques Roadshow since it began,” Denenberg said.
“So they approached us and asked us if I would be kind of a guest host this time.
“It's the appraiser and the long time producer, and we're just going to talk about the importance of the Road Show to the field of American decorative arts and material culture, you know antiques. I think it's just kind of a round-robin discussion. I'm quite sure it's the three of us doing kind of a preamble to a Roadshow on Vermont PBS.”
LIVING HISTORY
The Antiques Roadshow and This Old House completely focused popular attention on antiques and American art, in Denenberg's estimation.
“There was a real kind of interest in history and all the material objects that teach us about American creativity and ingenuity,” he said.
“I think that's what so wonderful about it. This is a sword from the Civil War. What does that teach us? And, it's so engaging, too."
Every generation develops an interest in the past.
“The Roadshow showed up like 25 years ago or so, and that's when we talk about the Greatest Generation, the folks that fought World War II,” Denenberg said.
“They are all beginning to leave us. So I think every generation kind of ignores their parents and gets interested in their grandparents. That's like a cross-cultural, trans-historical truism.
“You can run that back in history hundreds of years. We all are raised by people or raise people, and you have all sorts of issues with your parents and your kids, but your grandparents and your grandkids can do no wrong.”
Antiques Roadshow tapped into a collective accessible interest in the popular American past.
“It helps that it was also a market-driven thing like all of a sudden why is this chest of drawers worth so much more than that chest of drawers?” he said.
“And that's when everyone learned the lesson don't refinish furniture because the original surface was so rare and therefore that commanded a premium in the market.
“There's always the running routine about the Confederate sword. If it's a Union sword, it's worth x dollars. If it's a Confederate sword, it's worth so much more just because they are so rare.”
The show piqued audiences' interest in the objects themselves and taught people to look closely at them and also to care for them.
“It sort of popularized the understanding of conservation of the objects," he said.
“When the Keno Brothers were telling you don't refinish your furniture that was always kind of the highlight of the Roadshow 20 years ago.”
REVOLUTIONARY BOSTON
A recent Shelburne Museum acquisition, a sleeper, is right out of a Antiques Roadshow episode.
“In December, the Shelburne Museum bought a very major painting,” Denenberg said.
“So that's very cool. We bought it at Sotheby's in New York at auction, and we bought it because it's a pendant portrait.”
The Shelburne already owned its mate, a portrait of John Scollay, a chairman of the Boston Board of Selectmen and member of the Sons of Liberty, who commissioned John Singleton Copley (1738-1815), the preeminent portraiture artist in the American colonies, for this portrait of his wife as a pendant to his own portrait.
In late 2020, Shelburne Museum acquired Copley's “Mrs. John Scollay (Mercy Greenleaf),” a pendant painting to the portrait in the museum’s permanent collection, “Mr. John Scollay.”
“The paintings had been separated back in the 1920s,” Denenberg said.
“It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime moment to reunite them and have a female sitter, too.
“Copley's female sitters are more interesting than the men because of the made-up costumes that they are wearing. What is really cool, the wives, the dresses, they are made up, fanciful.”
Copley amassed bolts of silk in his studio, and he draped his sitters in green silk or blue silk.
Completed in 1763, Mrs. Scollay’s portrait demonstrates Copley’s talents and abilities as a painter as evidenced through the beautifully rendered fabric draped around the sitter.
“It was a very kind of fashionable, English thing to do,” Denenberg said.
A NYC MOMENT
Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb assembled the American painting collection with attention to the greats of early American art.
The Museum’s extensive collection of American paintings tell a story about how the fine arts developed and came of age in the United States, and the reunion of these pendants continues to enrich the narrative.
In 1959, Webb purchased John Scollay's portrait at the Old Print Shop owned by Harry Shaw Newman in New York City.
“Which is where people would go to buy works on paper, prints and maps, but they also sold paintings,” Denenberg said.
“And I think we know that Electra Webb bought something like eight or 10 paintings from the Old Print Shop. It was kind of a famous gallery, just sort of a NYC institution.”
Mrs. Scollay's portrait descended in a different family than her husband's portrait.
'And, then came out on the market,” Denenberg said.
“So, we were able to buy it.”
'LOST & FOUND'
Bostonians John and Mercy Scollay had 10 children, eight of them boys, according to Lita Solis-Cohen in “Lost and Found: Copley Portraits Reunited,” which appeared in “Maine Antique Digest” April 2021.
“Their son (William) developed Scollay Square in Boston, which is now Boston's Government Center,” Denenberg said.
“So when you take the T in Boston, you get off at Scollay Square,” Denenberg said.
“Then what's really kind of cool is then the grandson is Herman Melville. One of their daughters (Priscilla) married a fellow named Thomas Melville, and then their son was Herman Melville.
“So this couple, Mercy Greenleaf and John Scollay, had a pretty big story because their son developed downtown Boston and then their grandson wrote Moby Dick.”
The pendant portraits reunion are total serendipity.
“It also happened very quickly,” Denenberg said.
“One of the trustees called my attention to the sale on a Saturday or Sunday because he was asking me about a painting in the sale.
“I was looking at the catalogue online and then all of a sudden I noticed there were four or five of these 18th and 19th century paintings among the modernist paintings.”
Denenberg read: “Mrs. John Scollay (Mercy Greenleaf).”
Kind of interesting he thought.
Then, he read the catalogue text: “Mr. John Scollay, portrait whereabouts unknown.”
“I said, 'Oh my, God,” Denenberg said.
“That's how that all happened. It's a very Roadshow sort of moment.”
