Show off your safety style!
That’s what the Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page recently and they delivered!
Check out the fun, funny and flashy masks that North Country residents are using to protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19.
Pick up the April 20 issue of the Press-Republican for more of our favorites.
Share your own mask selfie at facebook.com/pressrepublican and you could be featured in a future “Behind the Mask” page.
The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians ospital is also accepting donations of homemade fabric masks. Visit tinyurl.com/CVPHMasks for more details.
