BEEKMANTOWN — North Country schools crushed it at Harvard Model UN in Boston recently.
Students from AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Boquet Valley, Chazy, Northeastern Clinton, Peru, and Saranac represented countries and debated the world’s most pressing issues at the internationally attended conference.
BACK IN PERSON
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Harvard Model UN 69th Session took place in-person this year, after a year online. Delegates were overjoyed to be able to visit Boston and collaborate with students from all over the world.
From topics centering on the future of the European Union to Drone Proliferation, the topics were tough and required extensive research and ingenuity to come to feasible solutions.
Awards range from a Diplomatic Commendation for a job well done to Best Delegate in each respective committee.
Several North Country delegates came away from the conference with awards.
OUTSTANDING SMALL DELEGATION
A conference highlight was Beekmantown receiving Outstanding Small Delegation as a result of the hard work and perseverance of their delegates. This reward shows that the school is one of the top-ranked programs in the nation.
The delegation represented Hungary in three committees and a role in a specialized agency.
Odin Nelson and Riley Loughan received Best Delegate in the European Union where they debated the future of the EU.
Elizabeth Chapman, a representative in the International Organization on Migration, debated Dimensions of Inequality in the Context of Cross-Border Migration and received an Honorable Mention for her efforts.
Celeste Lukasiewicz and Devan Bibeau were awarded a Diplomatic Commendation for debating Climate Change and its Effect on Trade in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
Rocco Golden was also Beekmantown’s first member of a Specialized Agency where he represented the Secretary of National Defense in a simulation of Zedillo’s Cabinet of 1994.
The team is advised by Hillary Sponable.
“I am so proud of what my delegates accomplished this year at HMUN,” she said.
“I knew they had what it took, but the hardest part is getting the recognition at such a competitive conference. Receiving an Outstanding Small Delegation Award places us as one of the top programs in the country. We won Best Small Delegation before in 2012, but it was the icing on the cake to receive this award being their advisor. I have to express my gratitude to Scott Tuller, who retired last year, for running such a successful program and preparing many of these kids in the past.
“This year, my six were incredibly independent and only needed minimal guidance in their quest for diplomacy. They debated and collaborated beautifully and were recognized with their respective awards as a result.”
Sponable had a feeling her team would get an award or two during the award ceremony at the conference’s conclusion.
“But, three individual awards and the delegation award was beyond what I expected,” she said.
“I knew my delegates deserved it, but it is difficult to be recognized with so much competition. When they announced the Outstanding Delegation award, I must have jumped two feet in the air. I was so excited to be able to finally be able to show how great our kids are to the North Country.”
OTHER SCHOOLS
Other schools with award winners are as follows:
AuSable Valley, who has a relatively new Harvard Model UN program, received their first-ever award from the conference.
Lillian TullerUss and Rylee Bourgeois received a Diplomatic Commendation representing Vietnam in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development debating the Effects of Climate Change on Trade. The school celebrated with a recognition parade for this milestone. AVCS is advised by Jen Daniels and Scott Tuller.
“It was like North Country schools winning the Super Bowl at the Harvard Model UN,” Tuller said.
“I have gone to the conference for 25 years and have never witnessed something like this. North Country strong!”
Boquet Valley received a Diplomatic Commendation as a result of Ailsa Kohler and Alessia Caputo’s efforts representing the nation of Australia. They debated the Refugee Crisis in the Middle East in the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. The Boquet Valley team is advised by Pete Castine and Shaunessy LaClair.
Chazy delegates Josh Farrell and Landon Castine received a Diplomatic Commendation for their work representing Oman at this year’s conference. They debated Drone Proliferation in the Disarmament and International Security Committee. Chazy is advised by Steve Cross.
Northeastern Clinton Central School had several awards representing Vanuatu.
Maggie Sample and Pyper Hazen-Astleford received a Diplomatic Commendation in the United Nations Development Programme focusing on Electrification and Sustainable Development.
Elisabeth Prairie received a Diplomatic Commendation in the World Health Organization debating The Future of Drug Policy. Lastly, Andrew Hennebury and Rachel Letourneau were awarded an Honorable Mention in the Legal Committee where they debated The Legal Right To Education. NCCS’s team is advised by Jason Borrie.
Harvard Model UN is just the start of Model UN season in the North Country.
Beekmantown will be hosting a learning conference for their students on March 3 called Beekmantown Model UN, and other local teams will also be attending North Country Model UN March 10-12 hosted by Northeastern Clinton Central School.
These student-run conferences will help expose new delegates to Model UN and give returning students the opportunity to hone their skills to prepare for next year’s Harvard Model UN.
