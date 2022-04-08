PLATTSBURGH — A North Country librarian was recently honored by the state for her outstanding achievement.
Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, which operates the North Star Underground Railroad Museum at Ausable Chasm, was selected as a recipient of the 2022 New York State Senate Outstanding Librarian Award.
The museum is typically opened from Memorial Day to Columbus Day.
To mark National Library Week, State Sen. Sean Ryan, chair of the Senate Libraries Committee, solicited nominations from across New York for librarians who go above and beyond to serve their communities.
Nominations came in from every corner of the state and 10 honorees were chosen, one from each region of New York.
Each librarian selected will receive a framed New York State Senate Proclamation.
“This year’s nominees included a wide range of admirable librarians from libraries of every kind throughout New York," Ryan said.
"Just being nominated shows how important their hard work has been to members of their community. While the selection process was difficult, the 10 award winners stood out for their noteworthy dedication to their profession and to the people they serve.”
Madison was praised for preserving a key part of North Country history.
An excerpt from the nomination letter stated:
"Jackie is dedicated to preserving and sharing the lives and stories of Northern New York's Underground Railroad history. She is co-authoring a book on the history of slaves and free people of color in the Lake Champlain area, she contributes to a podcast produced by the Historical Association called The Adirondack Lantern.
"Aside from her direct work with the historical society and museum, Jackie is active among the network of North Country librarians and serves on the Northern New York Library Network's Board of Trustees."
Exciting
"This is exciting to actually be able to be considered one of the state librarians for 2022," Madison said.
"It really gives credence to what you did as a profession, is how I would put it, and to really appreciate that people around you recognize that you are trying to honor your profession."
In 1997, Madison relocated from Washington State with her husband, Calvin, a U.S. Army veteran as is she, and their two daughters, Jaquenette "JQ" and Calexandria "Calexis," to Beekmantown when she took a job with American Home Products, Wyeth-Ayerst in Chazy.
Madison was the principle information toxicology specialist in the Drug Safety Department of Wyeth and remained in that position for 13 years until her retirement in 2010.
Afterward, she became the librarian/director at the Mooers Public Library from 2010 to 2015.
She was elected president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association in 2012.
Madison holds a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Fayetteville State University in North Carolina and a master's degree in library information management from Emporia State University in Kansas.
Outstanding Librarian Award Winners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.