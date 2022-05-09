PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown Central School District has proposed a $49 million budget for the upcoming school year for voters to consider on May 17.
The district’s proposed budget, with a 2.74% tax levy increase and about a 6% increase from its current spending plan of $46,064,390, includes continued funding for existing programs, spending for new positions, increased services and a capital project that would install new doors and bathrooms at the Beekmantown Elementary School.
About $80,000 of the $100,0000 project at the elementary school would be reimbursed through state aid, according to a newsletter outlining the proposed budget.
“Due to internal spending controls, continued extensive grant writing, reconfiguration in some areas, along with our state and federal aid, we remain focused on providing the most outstanding programmatic offerings for our students allowed under the current funding structure,” Superintendent Daniel Mannix said in the newsletter.
Also included in the district’s 2022-23 proposed budget is a provision to obtain four school buses at a cost of no more than $500,000, with 75% of the cost reimbursed through the state. The provision would have the district cover the remaining cost by either selling or trading some of its current buses.
Another proposition would establish a capital reserve that would hold excess funds at the end of the year. Once in the reserve, the funds could be spent on future capital projects with voter approval, Mannix said.
“These funds will offset the need for a tax increase from local property owners when the Board of Education, along with the superintendent initiate the next capital,” the district’s newsletter said.
BOARD OF EDUCATION SEATS
Five of the district’s nine Board of Education seats will be on this year’s ballot with 12 candidates running. Those five seats are currently held by Crystal Palmer, Cheryl MacKenzie, Jaramy Conners, Kimberly Irland and Courtney Miller.
The remaining candidates for consideration are: Patrick Garsow, John Fairchild, Robert Burnham, Padraic Bean, Jennifer Cross, Travis James, David Trudeau and Richard Sears.
A public hearing on the budget proposal is set for tonight at 7 p.m. in the Learning Theater, Haynes Road, across the street from the District Office located at 197 Haynes Rd.
Voting begins May 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Learning Theater.
