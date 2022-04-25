MORRISONVILLE – As the North Country's spring greens emerge, a Morrisonville beekeeper urges residents to resist mowing lawns in May.
Communities in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Montana have embraced “No Mow May" for bee conservation, according to "In Wisconsin: Stowing Mowers, Pleasing Bees," an article by Anne Readel, which appeared March 28 in the New York Times.
“Beekeepers, we don't mow our lawns until after the dandelions are blooming,” said Dick Crawford of Adirondack Bee Supply.
“As soon as Joe Blow Public sees the dandelions, they want to call and put on an herbicide that kills the dandelions that kills the bees. We would like to see everybody leave their lawns alone.
“Right now, they could apply a herbicide that will kill the dandelions before they start to bloom.
"But most people don't think about it until after they started to bloom.”
During the first days of May, dandelions produce a large amount of nectar for bees.
“If you think of it, get a lawn chair and sit out there and see what kind of bees come to your dandelions,” Crawford said.
“In Texas, they don't mow the road highway until about the first of June, after the bluebonnets, paintbrush, and all the other clovers are done blooming.
“Down there, they have a state program started by Lady Bird Johnson when she was the First Lady.”
The blooms of violets, white clover and dandelions are manna to pollinators, weeds to many people.
This past winter was a hard, hard winter for pollinators.
“We had 14 days of below-zero temperature, and our bees are starving to death,” Crawford said.
“Normally by now, they wouldn't have eaten up so much honey. They've just about eaten up all the honey they made last fall because they haven't been able to replenish any honey yet this spring.”
