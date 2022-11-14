PLATTSBURGH — Work on what is planned to be a major tourist draw to the North Country is expected to begin early next year.
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway, a multi-layered project that will showcase the region’s rich military history from the Revolutionary War to the Battle of Plattsburgh in the War of 1812, and to Plattsburgh Air Force Base in more modern days and beyond, will be built on the shores of Lake Champlain off Route 9 just south of the City of Plattsburgh.
UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE
The area, a short drive across from the location of popular Michigan stand Clare and Carl’s, presents a magnificent view of Valcour Island and the Green Mountains of Vermont in the distance.
“Most people have never been down to see Valcour Island from this perspective,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said at a news conference last Thursday.
Pivotal battles during the early days of the nation were fought in the close vicinity.
Once completed, the Battlefield Memorial Gateway will give visitors a chance to learn about such battles and actually see where they took place as well as opportunities to interact with models and entertainment stations.
“Because of the uniqueness of this space, the idea is that this is a gateway. It is to inspire people to come to this space, but also then go to maybe the Clinton County Historical Association, or other locations in the region,” Cashman said.
PROJECT FUNDING
Cashman said the town will release the construction bid documents in late November or early December, and it is anticipated that in spring 2023, construction will begin.
The town was able to secure $900,000 in funding from New York state last year as part of the Waterfront Revitalization Program. Also, $250,000 was secured through Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) as the initial grant.
The town was also able to get $90,000 in funding from a regional waterfront revitalization program.
BATTLEFIELD LANE
Phase One of construction will include restoration and upgrades of Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane in honor of veterans and the project, Cashman said.
The project will eventually be connected to the Empire State Trail as well as the Terry Gordon Bike Path in the City of Plattsburgh.
Work on parking and landscaping will also be part of Phase One, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
“This is what we’re calling Phase One, but like anything, we may need to do, you know, a Phase One A, a Phase One B type of thing,” Cashman said.
“But this will set us up to hit the expectation of having a space active for the 250th anniversary of our nation in 2026.”
MICHIGAN FEST
The American Legion Post 1619 has been heavily involved in the project as have several local businesses.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have some folks that are leaning in and becoming sponsors,” Cashman said.
“We continue to leverage our relationship with the American Legion through this public-private partnership. They are part of our Michigan fest planning committee and those funds will go to support the BMG, so we’re doing everything that we can to raise funds.”
The town is planning a Michigan festival to celebrate the regional food delight of a hot dog smothered in spicey meat sauce with or without onions, next summer.
“If there are businesses, or other folks that are interested in supporting this, please reach out to us. We will connect them directly to the Battlefield Memorial Gateway,” Cashman said.
