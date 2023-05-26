PLATTSBURGH — The groundbreaking for the long-anticipated Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project left Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman speechless at one point.
“Politicians are not usually lost for words,” Cashman said, trying to find the right words to convey his excitement to a large crowd at Battlefield Lane Friday.
“Last night, it was like Christmas Eve for me, I just couldn’t go to sleep. I was just so excited and to see so many people here just gives me chills.”
In total, the project will be constructed over three phases.
When completed — which Cashman hopes will be by 2026 — the Battlefield Memorial Gateway will serve as a connection for both Plattsburgh’s past and present.
TRIANGLE OF HISTORY
The public will be given a firsthand look into the region’s vast history through many interactive and educational areas that are planned for the seven acres of land that sit right on the coast of Lake Champlain.
Cashman said that the park will also have a particularly strong connection to the “triangle of history” between the land, Valcour Island and Crab Island, all of which were critical in pivotal historic battles.
“Far too many of us don’t appreciate what’s in our own backyard, and we’re trying to tell those stories,” he said.
“We’re trying to inspire people to understand what’s right here.”
Selective clearing will also take place over the course of construction to create vantage viewing points of the lake, he said. They also plan to connect their nature trail, named the Purple Heart Trail, to the City of Plattsburgh’s Terry Gordon Bike Path.
These detailed plans for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway have been in the works for several years now.
ROCK INSPIRATION
Cashman said John Rock, a regular caretaker of the American Flag on Crab Island, had approached him about the idea for Battlefield Memorial Gateway when he first took office.
After getting some time to settle in as supervisor, Cashman revisited the conversation with Rock about the project and they have been making plans for it ever since.
JONES FUNDING
Cashman said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was the first person to step forward and help find funding for the project to make it happen.
He said Jones had secured $250,000 initially, which led to further funding opportunities down the line for the project.
“Without those funds, we simply would not be here today … Not only do I want it directly connected and associated with the assemblyman, because … his true belief right from the beginning allowed us to be able to get those funds, I also want this community to know that this is a real project,” Cashman said.
“A real project that’s funded, and while we still have steps to go, we are moving in a forward direction. Shovels in the ground are moving earth, but we’re moving history as well.”
AMBITIOUS PLANS
Jones said this project sold itself when he first heard about it from Cashman and those at the Post 1619 American Legion.
“I was honored to be a part of this. I still am and we’re not done. We’re not done with providing resources to this either,” he said.
“I am so confident, so confident that we’re going to move leaps and bounds in the future to make this project a place where not only people from this area can go, but people from all around New York and the Northeast and all around the country can come, bring their children to see history come alive, teach them what our veterans have done for our country and move forward with everything that is going on here in the region.”
STILL SEEKING FUNDING
Cashman said they continue to look for any additional funding for the project — whether it’s through grants or donations.
“We continue to go after grant monies. We’re continuing to try to leverage that public-private partnership in a way. If you know someone that would like to provide some sweat equity or a donation, there’s lots and lots of different ways to do that.”
CALLS FOR SUPPORT
Clinton County American Legion Commander Joe Patnode also advocated for more support for the project.
“Many hours of hard work have been spent to make this all put together,” Patnode said.
“This park will be for all veterans, educating our youth, as well as our many adults, such as myself, on the history in how this area was instrumental in the development of the greatest Constitutional Republic ever formed.”
While the ultimate goal of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway will be to honor the many veterans from the region, Cashman is hoping it will also encourage those who visit it to explore other historical places in the area.
“We know this entire North Country region has many other locations beyond this footprint that we want people to go to.”
MULTI-GENERATIONAL
In a short tour of the area, where construction will soon begin, Cashman said they are taking a multi-generational approach to the plans for the land.
For example, he said they’re looking to construct a small amphitheater for ceremonies in one part and a children’s play area in another.
“The play area is going to be unique … think of a ship’s anchor, think of a cannon ball, think of things that connect with history but inspire by example to get people really interested and play in history — that kind of combined approach,” the supervisor said.
“One of the things that we’re talking about is carving out the footprint to make it kind of look like Lake Champlain in a way and then have two sections where the play areas, one would be Crab Island and one would be a feature of Valcour Island, so it’s kind of like they’re looking down and they can kind of see it from a different perspective: a child’s perspective.”
If Phase 1 of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway is completed by 2026 like Cashman plans, it will coincide with the 250th birthday of the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.