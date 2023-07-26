PLATTSBURGH — The 25th anniversary of the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is on the horizon.
To celebrate, there will be a fun-filled schedule of events taking place around the City of Plattsburgh just over a month away from now.
FOUR-DAY EVENT
The 1814 Commemoration Inc., the non-profit organization behind the Battle of Plattsburgh, held a press conference at City Hall Wednesday to announce the full four-day event schedule, which will kick off Thursday, Sept. 7 and conclude on Monday, Sept. 11.
“The big news this year is on Thursday night, we’re going to have a concert at the Strand — the United States Navy Band,” President Tom Donahue said.
“They haven’t been here in over 10 years. It should be a great, great start to the commemoration.”
The rest of the commemoration’s activities, which include reenactments, demonstrations, history talks, parades, fireworks, tours, 19th-century children’s games, the Children’s Old Time Village Fair, face painting, food and drinks at Trinity Park and live music and entertainment, will be ongoing from that Friday onward, with the welcoming ceremonies being held on the steps of City Hall that evening.
“The ceremonies pay tribute to the (North Country) Honor Flight and all veterans and our working everyday heroes,” Donahue said.
“Our featured concert this year is the Glengarry Bhoys — two hours of great music filling the night air from City Hall steps, all courtesy of the City of Plattsburgh. Followed up that evening with the ‘Rockets’ Red Glare’ fireworks.”
RE-ENACTMENTS PLANNED
Museums around the city will also be open from Thursday to Sunday.
And unlike last year, this year’s popular reenactments and weapon demonstrations will go according to plan as well.
“Saturday and Sunday are again jam packed with things to do. Activities start in the morning with a Cannonball Run that’s presented by the Plattsburgh YMCA,” Donahue said.
“We have reenactors coming back this year. It’s been three or four years now since they’ve been able to come across the border. We had the big gun debacle last year, but that’s all straightened out. So we have a lot of reenactors coming.”
Stan and Chris Ransom are again organizing and running the 19th-century children’s games throughout the celebration.
The “most popular event last year” — the Macdonough Monument challenge — will also be returning.
“We had crowds of people waiting to go up the monument — 156 steps up, 156 steps back down — and they got a button to say ‘I survived the climb’ and we put them into a contest for a gift certificate and we listed all of them on our website saying ‘I survived the climb,’” Donahue said.
“So this will be the second year, we’ll have another list and we’ll do the same thing.”
PARADE ‘BIGGER THAN EVER’
That Saturday, the highly anticipated Battle of Plattsburgh parade with the theme of “25 Years of Commemorations” will take place.
Donahue said it should be “bigger than ever.”
“We have a lot of different musical entertainment,” he said.
“And there’s more coming because some are still signing up.”
The full schedule of events, which is updated regularly, can be found at https://1814inc.com/schedule.
In honor of the Battle of Plattsburgh’s 25th anniversary, Donahue said they will also be selling a limited quantity of two-sided, minted, special edition coins.
“That’s one of the new things we’re doing.”
FUNDRAISING EFFORTS
Several fundraising efforts for the Battle of Plattsburgh’s annual celebration — to help it last another 25 years — are also underway.
Every Monday night, from now until the end of August, Donahue said there will be Battle of Plattsburgh trivia at Hobie’s Sports Bar Downtown to support the commemoration.
He said there will also be a couple local street drives in the coming weeks and a paint and sip later in August to raise funds as well.
“And we’re working on a murder mystery dinner event,” Donahue said.
“So if that comes to fruition, we’ll let you know what it is.”
The organization is always in need of more volunteers to help keep the memory of the Battle of Plattsburgh alive here locally, he said.
“So if you are interested in helping us out on the weekend or in general helping us out or you know someone that is please spread the word …”
“We have to remember what happened here in Plattsburgh, there’s been some very important things that happened in the Adirondacks. Everyone remembers the Miracle on Ice, but the Miracle on Ice wouldn’t be possible unless we had the miracle on the water back in 1814. That’s the way I look at things.”
