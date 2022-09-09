PLATTSBURGH — The state has waved the white flag and will allow Battle of Plattsburgh reenactors to use their period muskets in celebration events today.
“We’ve had two days of frustration, but we are very happy that this is now out of the way,” Tom Donahue, president of the 1814 Comemoration Inc., said.
Donahue, along with P.J. Miller, chairman of the reenactors, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and others held a news conference Thursday at City Hall asking for the state to reconsider its position.
The state had warned that the newly enacted gun control measures in the state would prohibit the reenactors from using their antique firearms in sensitive places like museums and other public places.
While antique muskets were not to be allowed, the state said firing cannons was OK.
Worried about possibly getting arrested and charged with a felony, several reenactors from out of town said they would not participate in Battle of Plattsburgh events. Organizers had planned to scrap the battle reenactments from today’s program because of the snag.
The battle reenactments are traditionally a centerpiece of the celebration events and draw large crowds.
Donahue and his fellow organizers were miffed that the new state law would encroach on their event, and asked the state for clarification.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office issued a statement that said the reenactments can take place.
“Gov. Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed,” the statement said.
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the Plattsburgh Police Department would not be arresting or pressing charges against anyone who is officially part of the Battle of Plattsburgh event and taking part in battle reenactments.
“Any time government makes sweeping policy changes there is the potential for something to get missed and swept up unintentionally, and that’s what happened here,” Rosenquest said, adding that the reenactments are crucial to the celebration.
“It makes it more tangible to hear those muskets and create that image of what it must have been like in 1814,” he said.
Donahue said they have notified the reenactors of the state’s move to allow the reenactments and hope many will decide to participate.
“We will leave it up to them, but we are still going through with it and we are not canceling any of the events,” he said.
Battle of Plattsburgh events are scheduled for all day Saturday and Sunday in and around downtown.
