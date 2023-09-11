PLATTSBURGH — The 25th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration organized by the 1814 Commemoration Inc., was in full swing this past weekend featuring craft markets, food, drinks, live music, fireworks, a parade and more.
All done in the name of preserving Plattsburgh’s rich history.
“The Battle of Plattsburgh is probably the most decisive and important battle in the history of this country,” Tim Horn, 1814 Commemoration Inc, co-vice president, said.
“It was the British soldiers intent to weaken our forces up here and push downward. There were no troops between here and what is now New York City, so they would have essentially taken over the northern area of the state. Who knows we could all be Canadians if that happened. It really is so important to remember,”
SINCE 1998
The 1814 Commemoration Inc. was created in 1998 by a dedicated group of longtime Battle of Plattsburgh volunteers dedicated to commemorating the Battle of Plattsburgh which took place September 11, 1814.
The group was gearing for the bi-centennial celebration of the battle in 2014, and just kept going.
Every year, the commemoration takes place as a multi-day event filled with a myriad of activities for attendees of all ages to learn and enjoy.
The commemoration began with a memorial service at Riverside Cemetery, where both British and American troops are buried.
“Riverside Cemetery is where both British and American troops were buried,” Horn said.
“The service was great, well attended and the weather held out.”
NAVY BAND BACK
The evening also saw a performance by the Navy Band Northeast at The Strand Theater.
“That was spectacular,” Horn said.
“The crowd really loved it. They got very into the music. The Navy Band sure knows how to catch a crowd. The Navy Band is awesome, I cannot describe it any better than that.”
Friday night concluded with a fireworks display.
The parade took place Saturday featuring Emergency Service vehicles, Plattsburgh Fire Department, New York State Troopers, North Country Honor Flight, Daughters of the Union Veterans, several marching bands; including the Navy Band Northeast; and more.
“I think it’s been around 8 years since the Navy Band last played for us. We are hoping to get them back next year too,” Horn said.
“They are amazing, but they are in high demand. They do ceremonies and commemorations all over. We are very lucky for them coming for this.”
The event included food available for purchase from several food trucks set up in Trinity Park. Bunz on the Run, Tammy’s Lunchbox, Mr Ding a Ling, The Dogfather and Love, Peace, Grilled Cheese all sold their goods and beverages were available for purchase from High Peaks Brew and Old Soul in “The Israel Green Tavern” tent for attendees ages 21-years and up.
‘DRIVEN BY THE COMMUNITY’
The BRS Troop 8039G and Peru Scouts troop 49 were selling candy, snacks, energy drinks and water.
“I cannot stress how much of a community and volunteer centered event this is. It is driven by the community,” Courtney Meisenheimer, The City of Plattsburgh Community Engagement Coordinator, said.
“The parade was wonderful. We have already received really positive feedback on that. We, the city, love this parade so much because it is Plattsburgh history. Almost every city has a 4th of July parade in the summer. How many cities have a Battle of Plattsburgh parade? None, we do,” she added.
Attendees could also take on the “Monument Challenge,” by climbing to the top of the Macdonough Monument, which is 156 steps up and down for a total of 312 steps; those who made it to the top and down received a special “I Survived the Climb” button.
“We have let approximately 230 people into the Macdonough Monument today,” Nancy Church, volunteer, said.
“There has been such a good turn out for the event this weekend.”
PRESERVING HISTORY
Surrounding the monument was the kids’ corner, a series of tents operated by various organizations including free face painting by Andrea Hoffman, a craft tent, petting zoo by Chattering Chipmunks 4-H, Journey into Reading, Chateau Ramsey Museum, Alice T. Miner museum, Champlain Valley Wood Carvers, Larry Bosley Wood Shingles and the Point au Roche State Park.
Directly next to City Hall was another kids’ activity area featuring arts and crafts, old fashion games like ring toss and hoop games, as well as stilts and other activities for children.
“This event is about preserving history,” Horn said.
