PLATTSBURGH — Honoring those lost on both sides of the War of 1812 is a highlight of the opening day of the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration.
At 11 a.m., the public is invited to the Culver Hill Historical Park to honor those who gave their lives in the conflict.
Then at 4 p.m., a ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery to recognize the service of British Fleet Commander Capt. George Downey and others killed in the war.
See a schedule of more events below and check the Press-Republican on A4 every day through Sept. 11 for the commemoration schedule.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Museums: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the Clinton County Historical Association, War of 1812 Museum and Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum at the Old Base Museum Campus.
(NOTE: The Kent Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue will now be closed due to COVID concerns.)
Battle of Culver Hill Memorial Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon at Culver Hill Historical Park at 6453 State Route 22, two miles north of intersection of Route 374 in Beekmantown. A memorial ceremony will take place to help recognize and honor the sacrifices made by both sides of this bloody conflict.
Israel Green’s Tavern: 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Valcour Brewing Company at 49 Ohio Avenue, including outdoor festivities for children, like 1814 Kids’ Games, face painting, first responders displays, reenactors and food and drink from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; food, beverage and music, featuring “Fulton’s Folly” band, sponsored by 1814 Commemoration Inc., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; a welcome ceremony at 6 p.m.; and band “All Without The Bass,” sponsored by Steve Brodi, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Old Base Oval and Forts Walking Tour: 1:30 p.m. at 98 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base Museum Campus. Offered by Clinton County Historical Association. Pre-registration required. Call 518-561-0340
Oval Craft Brewing: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 111 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base. Enjoy a special beer brewed just for the Battle of Plattsburgh. Take the Clinton County Historical Association tour and receive a $1 off your first pint.
Riverside Cemetery Memorial Ceremony: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery on Steltzer Road off of Broad Street. Parking available in City School District Offices parking lot. British Fleet Commander Capt. George Downey lost his life in the initial moments of the 1814 battle and was later buried in Riverside Cemetery along with other fallen combatants from both sides. 1814 Commemoration board member Tim Horn conducts the ceremony honoring both British and American combatants killed in the war.
Greater Adirondack Ghost Tour (NEWLY ADDED): Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company will host The Midnight Raid of Captain McGlassin beginning at 7 p.m. at 74 South Platt St. (the Old Roman Catholic Cemetery). Visit www.facebook.com/GhostandTourCo/events for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.