Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration coming up

PLATTSBURGH — The 2022 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is set for action next month.
From Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, a jam-packed schedule of activities will take place around the City of Plattsburgh for those of all ages to participate in.
CHILDREN’S GAMES
The activities will include reenactments, demonstrations, history talks, parades, a 5k, fireworks, 19th-century children’s games, the Children’s Old Time Village Fair, face painting and live music and entertainment over four days.
Stan and Chris Ransom, the organizers of the 19th-century children’s games, said they help teach children how to work together.
“You may think what did they do without their cellphones?” Stan said at a Wednesday news conference.
“They made up games of their own, they practiced the games, they were using things that were commonly available.”
“I think that’s one of the reasons to come, because you can immerse yourself in the games and this is how people learn to work together and play together. Every year we do it, it’s totally hands-on and it’s lots of fun,” Chris added.
THE 156 CLUB
The 1814 Commemoration Inc., the non-profit organization behind the event, is also introducing a few new additions to this year’s commemoration.
President Tom Donahue said that anyone who completes the new Monument Challenge at the Thomas Macdonough Monument will be able to join the “156 Club.”
“There’s 156 stairs going up and 156 stairs coming down; everyone that goes up and comes down is going to be a member of the 156 club. They’re gonna get a button that says ‘I survived the climb,’” Donahue said.
“Their name will be listed on our website this year, and we will put it in the drawing for a $50 gift certificate at the end of the event.”
ANTIQUE FIRETRUCK
Also new at the Macdonough Monument will be an antique fire truck on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Donahue said.
The full schedule of events can now be found at https://1814inc.com/2022.
CANADIANS COMING BACK
And unlike recent years, Canadians will, once again, be featured during the commemoration’s reenactments and as spectators.
“Many of the reenactors are coming out again, it all depended (on) whether or not they had their passports up to date,” Donahue said.
“We’re just excited to have the Canadians come down; they usually come down every year we have this and enjoy the festivities and it makes for twice as many people I’m sure.”
To help raise money for the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration in September, the 1812 Commemoration Inc. has a dinner fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 18, at the Valcour Brewing Company.
Donahue said a ghost tour of the Old Post Cemetery will follow the dinner as well.
“History is free; it’s out there for us to see, but preserving it like we do, like museums do, isn’t free,” he said.
“So it’s important to consider investing in history. Become a part of the Battle of Plattsburgh, donate to the Battle of Plattsburgh, and we invite you this coming September to join us and have a great weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.