Battle of Plattsburgh childrens’ activities focus on ‘found fun’

PLATTSBURGH – Stan and Chris Ransom noticed there was a void for children's activities during the Battle of Plattsburgh and did something about it 20 years ago.
“In 1814, kids did the same things they do today,” she said.
“They looked at things they had available to them and had fun with them. Somethings don't change.”
ORGANIC FUN
For instance, barrels had wooden or metal hoops.
“So, they would have been available to them,” she said.
“So, they played with them. They trundled them. That's what it's called when you take a stick and move them and roll them. It's called trundling.”
Feed sacks were readily available.
“They might have taken the feed sacks, the burlap bags, and done sack races,” Ransom said.
“They would just have races of every kind you think of. They would've just run around. Any kind of running around type of game you can think of: jump rump, different kinds of toss games, whether it's horseshoes.”
The 19th century children would have had access also to beans and cloth.
“They had things that would have been around for hundreds of years, things like marbles, and jacks,” she said.
“Marbles, they could have got away with even doing it with stones.
“By that time there would been have been clay and glass things that they could have played with that kind of stuff.”
CHILDHOOD FAVS
Checkers were then known as draughts.
“There would have been different kinds of things that were predecessors of bowling,” she said.
“There were nine pins and skittles and things like that. They would have done things like spinners or buzz saws.”
Colonist children strung buttons on a string.
“My understanding is that was done by the Native Americans before them using things like leather but basically making a spinner,” Ransom said.
“People would have been making their own clothing then. So, they could have made the bean bags. They also could have woven things.”
Though not exactly a game, little looms are a hit during the commemoration weekend.
“The kids just love them at the games,” Ransom said.
“They just love doing it. The only problem we have is we have the one that you can buy that will make a small pot holder. That's too long for our situation.
“We've been looking for a loom that you can purchase that would be half that size. They love doing it, but it takes awhile.”
VIRTUAL VOYAGE
“Kids' Games 1814” featuring Chris and her husband, Stan, Ransom can be viewed at www.1814inc.com
There is also “DIY 1800s: How to Build a Whirligig,” a video featuring Olivia Kenney.
“There are articles on the games and things like that,” Ransom said.
“We're always available if people have questions or whatever.”
After 20 year's hindsight, they've learned that a lot of grandparents know a lot of these games in some form or fashion.
“All you need is somebody who has a little knowledge,” she said.
“We have instructions for everything, and there's ways to find instructions for everything to get people going.”
The other lesson is the discovery of children's colossal creativity.
“They will take something, and you will be like watching them and thinking, 'Hmm.' “They will always do something different. It's a lot of fun to see that.”
OUTDOORS EVENT
WHAT: "Nature in the 1800s," a Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration exhibit.
WHEN: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
WHERE: Point Au Rouche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd., Plattsburgh.
