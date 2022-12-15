PLATTSBURGH — Coming this January, a new indoor batting facility will open its doors in the Champlain Centre Mall.
The batting facility, dubbed Lake City Sports Club, will be located at the Kohl’s end of the mall, right by Shoe Dept.
Some features of the 17,000 square-foot facility are indoor batting cages and a unique opportunity for individuals and local sports teams to work out and train year-round.
Other offerings will include instructors in hitting, pitching and catching.
Champlain Centre marketing director, Emily Moosmann, said there will be some fees to participate, but she doesn’t know what they will be yet.
Moosmann emphasized that, while this facility will look to benefit local sports teams, anyone in the public can take advantage of it.
“It was more like there was an angel saying this is a big advantage for sports teams in our area, because there hasn’t been a facility like this available for them to practice at in the winter time,” she said.
In order to accommodate team training and practices, the sports club will also be extending their hours outside of the normal mall operating hours.
Families will also have the opportunity to host birthday parties at Lake City Sports Club, making it a multi-use space.
As for further uses for the large facility, Moosmann said there isn’t any yet.
“But there’s always possibilities for something new coming in,” she said.
Lake City Sports Club is now looking forward to being able to welcome area school sports teams in their facility for winter practice opportunities.
“The Albany and Burlington areas have indoor facilities that kids can work out during the winter, we don’t have that here. We have to wait for the snow to melt, mud to get off the fields and then they can get out, which is a disadvantage off the bat,” Bob Curry, owner of Lake City Sports Club, said in a press release.
“This gives everyone the opportunity to have an indoor facility where they can come work out and hit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.