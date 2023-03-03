PLATTSBURGH — Due to the snowstorm forecasted, the Section VII Class C and D girls and boys basketball sectional finals scheduled for Saturday, March 4 have been moved to Sunday, March 5, according to the section.

All start times remain the same, and all games will be at Clinton Community College.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAA7.

Any tickets already purchased with the original game date remain valid for Sunday.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio

Trending Video

Recommended for you