PLATTSBURGH — When Barrie Finnegan was growing up in Keeseville, he remembers hearing about the annual North Country Chamber of Commerce's St. Patrick's Day breakfast and the naming of the Irishman of the Year.
He never envisioned himself earning such distinction, but it happened Friday.
"As a young boy, this was a huge subject in our household," Finnegan told the crowd of about 380 people at the West Side Ballroom.
"My father would snap that paper open and go 'look who won this year,' and he would explain who won it, who they were, and more importantly, why they won it and what they did to deserve this honor.
"For me to be here amongst those people is just incredible."
The Irishman of the Year award is usually presented to someone who has gone above and beyond in helping their community. Finnegan certainly fills that bill.
The 64-year-old has been helping to lead North Country Honor Flight as executive director since its inception in 2013.
Honor Flight has flown 645 veterans of World War II, Korea, Viet Nam and other conflicts on 45 flights from Plattsburgh to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials in their honor.
As executive director, he has his hands on everything from the elaborate send off for each flight, to the triumphant return to Plattsburgh International Airport in the evening.
For him, the positive impact that Honor Flight has on local veterans is payment enough.
"There have been so many people who have told us that their flight changed their lives," he said as well wishers offered him congratulations.
"It just happened again. We had a guardian just come up to me from years back and said her father's life has changed ever since the moment he came on a flight, and she said he is just a different person."
Finnegan said the help he gets from other Honor Flight volunteers is remarkable.
"If we can go out and turn somebody's life around... it's just something that you can't help but do, and to do it as an all volunteer force, that's the part that gets me," he said.
"You know, everybody on the airplane is a volunteer and they sink their heart and soul into it to make this work."
An insurance agent by trade, Finnegan lives in Plattsburgh with his wife, Lisa. They have three children, Christopher, Ben and Elizabeth and a granddaughter, Mae.
Last year, Finnegan was delighted when his fellow Honor Flight volunteer, Janet Duprey, was honored as the Irishperson of the Year. The former state assemblywoman and Clinton County treasurer, Duprey has also worked tirelessly on each flight.
Finnegan was with her at the breakfast last year when she won.
"I got lucky last year. I got to come here with her and I was thrilled just to sit next to Janet when she was named Irishperson of the Year," Finnegan said.
"That was the thrill of a lifetime there."
It was Duprey who made sure Finnegan would be at the breakfast this year through a bit of clever deception.
"She said that Honor Flight needs to get out in the community more and make public appearances more. So she got a table for 10 for all the Honor Flight directors for this breakfast and I thought, 'Great. This is perfect,'" he said.
"I absolutely never saw it, but it was a nice surprise."
Duprey has high praise for the new winner.
"Working side by side with Barrie is a total pleasure," she said.
"We always discuss issues to assure we are making the very best decisions for our Veterans. Barrie puts in more hours, does more traveling to collect fundraising money, to meet with organizations or veterans on request than anyone else I know. It's a privilege to call him a great friend, and North Country Honor Flight is fortunate to have Executive Director, Barrie Finnegan. And we are delighted to both be Irish.”
Chamber President Garry Douglas said being named Irishman of the Year has become one of the most singular honors in the North Country each year.
"The list of past honorees is a litany of people who have left a lasting impact on our area, from leading officials to extraordinary volunteers. Barrie Finnegan is a perfect addition to this list, providing inspiring leadership with the North Country Honor Flights, demonstrating real appreciation for our region's veterans and, in a very real way, continuing this area's long and special relationship with our armed services," Douglas said.
"Congratulations and profound thanks to this eminent and deserving citizen. Onward and upward."
The 2023 Honor Flights from Plattsburgh are scheduled for May 13, June 17, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.
Finnegan has been hard at work making sure as many veterans as possible can experience their trip of a lifetime, except he now has a different title.
"We've got great hopes for the future, and I just can't thank everybody enough for making this happen," he said.
"There's certain things that you've grown up seeing and watching, and all of a sudden, you're in that group of people. Wow. Being Irishman of the Year, it's just huge. Wow."
