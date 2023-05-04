PLATTSBURGH — The Club House at the Barracks Golf Course sustained some damage from a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, a worker at the golf course reporting for his shift discovered the fire around 5:30 a.m. in the boiler room.
The boiler room is located separate from the Club House and accessed externally, and due to quick actions by arriving firefighters, damage was largely confined to the boiler room, Day said.
There was limited damage to the rest of the structure, Day said.
The South Plattsburgh Fire Department responded to the call with help from the Peru and City of Plattsburgh Fire Departments.
Clinton County Deputy Fire Coordinators, Car 5 and Car 7 also responded and District 3 covered Station 1 of South Plattsburgh.
There were no injuries and all firefighters were returned to quarters after only a few hours on scene.
Clinton County Fire Investigators were called in to assist with determining the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
