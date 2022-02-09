PLATTSBURGH — Local businesses welcome news that the state mask mandate for indoor businesses ends today.
“I think it’s about time. We felt that when they first implemented the mandate, it was needed, but you could see as it went along, and anytime you add alcohol to the mix, it becomes harder and harder to enforce it,” Corey Rosoff, owner of the Monopole Bar in Plattsburgh, said.
“Most customers complied, but it took a lot of encouragement from us. Now that we see the cases finally starting to drop again, and the fact that we’re about two years from when this all started, I think people have had enough.”
While businesses still have the option to require masks, Rosoff said he won’t be mandating his staff or customers to wear one.
“I gave my staff the option to wear them. If they felt more comfortable continuing to wear one, they’re more than welcome to, but I’m not going to mandate it at this point,” Rosoff said.
“We are all fully vaccinated — we have been. We’ve done everything we can to fully protect ourselves.”
The Champlain Centre Mall also won’t be requiring masks, but individual venues may have different rules.
“We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past two years closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated,” a Champlain Centre press release read.
“In accordance with the state’s decision to drop its indoor mask mandate for businesses, Champlain Centre shoppers will no longer be required to wear a mask beginning Thursday, Feb. 10.”
Gary Duquette Jr., owner of the Fourth Ward Club in Plattsburgh, said he loves that the mask mandate has been lifted.
“I love it, especially being a small-town bar with a lot of regular customers, who a large majority of which disagree with the mask mandate,” Duquette said.
“It was hard to enforce, only because many times it resulted in conflict — nothing physical, but it angered people. We lost business over it, like many other bars I’m sure. This is a relief to my staff not having to convince people to wear a mask.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.